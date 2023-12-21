fbpx
"Sausages and beer, just as everyone loved before": this Tbilisi restaurant preserves its style for 53 years. Video

Sausages and beer in Tbilisi

Hidden in the Nadzaladevi district of Tbilisi, this restaurant may not catch your eye at first glance, but it stands as a local landmark. Built in 1964 during the era of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, this sausage shop has weathered changing epochs, maintaining its original appearance and earning legendary status.

For 53 years, the menu has stood the test of time, offering sausages, mustard, beer, bread, and lemonade. Nodar Vardiashvili has been a constant presence behind the counter, dedicating almost his entire life to this establishment since he arrived in Tbilisi at the age of 22 in 1970.

