Soviet-era tailor shop in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi, on Tamara Mepe Avenue, stands a historic Soviet-era tailor shop, presided over for over four decades by the same individual, Merab Otarashvili. The youngest tailor is over 60 years old.

Nearly all of them are men, having worked together for many years. Nowadays, they often see the sons and grandsons of those for whom they tailored suits, tuxedos, trousers, dresses, and coats in their youth, now seeking their expertise. Over the years, they’ve amassed a wealth of stories, which they were eager to share with us.

This film is the next in a series produced by JAMnews about places in Georgia where time seems to have stopped and nothing has changed for many years. It’s also about the people who have worked in one place for decades, dedicating their entire lives to their work and speaking about it with love.

