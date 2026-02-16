‘Nothing specific’: Opposition media dissects Abkhaz president’s interview

Abkhaz president’s interview

Abkhazia’s President Badra Gunba has led the republic for almost a year, and during that time he has given only two major interviews, both to representatives of state television.

Many observers say such interviews cannot be considered fully fledged, as they appear overly polished and avoid truly pressing or sensitive issues. In other words, they are unlikely to produce anything particularly revealing.

Nevertheless, the opposition newspaper Respublika analysed everything the president said and drew the following conclusions.

Abkhaz–Russian relations

Like all his predecessors, Badra Gunba spoke at length about the strategic importance of Abkhazia’s relations with Russia. However, the interview offered no new ideas, mechanisms or formats for deepening that cooperation.

“Society would still like to hear not only confirmations of the importance of these relations, but also specifics: projects, timelines, parameters of cooperation and economic indicators,” Respublika commented.

Rural development

Much was also said about the importance of the countryside. But again, there was little detail and no clear plan for its development.

According to Respublika, the main task in this context is to create a competitive product with high added value. That, in turn, requires the introduction of advanced technologies, modern farming methods, deep processing of agricultural products and mandatory scientific support.

“Without the revival and development of agricultural research institutes, it is impossible to speak of systematic modernisation. Only a comprehensive approach can create a real economic base for rural areas. Everything else risks becoming one-off spending without a sustainable effect,” the paper said.

Dialogue with the opposition

Respublika welcomed the fact that Gunba mentioned dialogue with the opposition in his interview, even if, in practice, such contacts remain largely formal.

“It is more reactive and unsystematic in nature — a tool to contain emerging crises. It is hardly a format that can deliver strategic breakthroughs.”

Nevertheless, the newspaper considers the very fact that the president is publicly speaking about dialogue to be a positive signal.

This is especially notable given that his predecessor, former president Aslan Bzhaniya, was unwilling even to hold formal talks with the opposition.

Overall

“After the interview, there is a sense that a number of important issues remained outside the broadcast. That was probably the format of the programme.

However, under the current circumstances, it would be advisable to hold broader press conferences with the opportunity for different media outlets to ask questions,” Respublika concluded.

