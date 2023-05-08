Nineteenth century crypts in Tbilisi

During restoration work on Akaki Tsereteli Avenue in Tbilisi, several crypts of the nineteenth to twentieth centuries were discovered, Tbilisi City Hall reports.

As the mayor’s office explained, the city’s infrastructure development service informed the National Agency for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Georgia about the find. Currently the crypts are being explored by specialists.

According to archaeologist Merab Dzneladze, the number of graves found on Tsereteli Avenue, or rather, in the area around the Church of the Nativity, is twelve.

“It should be noted that all of them are damaged to one degree or another due to the wiring of old communication networks. They are currently being studied in detail, and we will provide you with additional information in the near future,” Dzneladze said.

Video by Eka Bedianashvili

