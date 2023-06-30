NGOs Demand Nino Tsilosani’s Resignation

Non-governmental organizations working in the field of women’s rights and gender equality have issued a joint statement calling for the departure of Georgia’s parliamentary deputy Nino Tsilosani from her position as Chair of the Permanent Parliamentary Council on Gender Equality.

According to the joint statement, Nino Tsilosani is unable to fulfill her duties, and her political actions and statements contradict the principle of equality, carry discriminatory implications, and incite violence, which is unacceptable. The NGOs believe that the head of such a council should be someone who is primarily committed to serving the ideals of equality.

The representatives of the NGOs argue that:

●Nino Tsilosani publicly supported the founder and host of the pro-government television channel “POSTV,” Shalva Ramishvili, who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment, with irrefutable evidence presented. It is worth noting that the court has already ruled in favor of the accusation against Ramishvili once before.

●Nino Tsilosani is one of the 78 deputies who voted in favor of the so-called “Russian law,” an analogue of the Russian law on foreign agents, the main objective of which was the marginalization and persecution of the non-governmental sector.

●Last year, she supported and praised the state concept of gender equality in Georgia, considering it a successful initiative. However, the concept is gender-insensitive and non-inclusive, as it defines gender narrowly and equates it with biological sex.

Based on the above, we believe that all possibilities for collaboration with the Council on Gender Equality under the current chair have been exhausted. Accordingly, we urge Nino Tsilosani to immediately step down from this position,” the statement concludes.

In turn, Nino Tsilosani, a deputy from the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” states that the organizations opposing her were dissatisfied with the fact that the European Commission considered the work in the field of gender equality, which is one of the 12 recommendations of the EU for Georgia to obtain candidate status in the European Union, to be fulfilled.

“After the European Commission assessed the ‘gender equality’ aspect as fully accomplished, several non-governmental organizations are calling for my departure from the Council on Gender Equality. I understand that the complete implementation of one of the recommendations might not have pleased you, but it seems you can’t hide your emotions, can you?” she wrote.