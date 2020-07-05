ENGLISH arrow icon
Women in politics, army without the coronavirus, summer without tourists - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video

Most read

EU opens borders to Georgia, while Georgia’s remain closed

Op-Ed: what’s happening to budget airlines in Georgia?

Azerbaijan extends quarantine regulations until July 20, street cameras brought in to catch violators

“Sometimes, husbands beat their wives” – head of Chechnya defends alleged killers of 23-year-old girl

Man douses former girlfriend with gasoline in Tbilisi, lights her on fire

Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia