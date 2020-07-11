Tourism without planes, quarantine protests, and a Kalashnikov rifle - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video

A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of July 6-11, 2020

• Why journalists are actually being given apartments in Azerbaijan

• Anti-vaxxing, homophobia, pro-Russian sentiments – is the church an obstacle on Georgia’s pro-Western course?

• Op-ed: how Armenian relations with the Kremlin affect domestic political processes

• “We want to eat!” Abkhaz react to delayed tourist season on social media