A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of June 22-27, 2020

• Georgian State Security Service questioning politicians, journalists about Facebook coronavirus posts

• Armenia’s ‘agro-revolution’ – transforming forlorn villages into tourism hotspots

• “Long live Azerbaijan, long live the police!” – police PR stunt backfires, irks social media users

• 17 detained in case of death of Georgian teenager