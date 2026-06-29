LIVE: Key morning headlines from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia
News in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. The latest developments as reported by local media, commentary, trending photos and videos
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Monday, 29 June, Georgia. AlgorithmWatch: "Georgia's Interior Ministry purchases Russian facial recognition systems to suppress protests"
● Georgia’s Interior Ministry has been purchasing the Polyface facial recognition system since 2013 from the Moscow-based company JSC Papillon, which is linked to Russia’s FSB, and has been using the software to monitor peaceful citizens and suppress pro-European protests, according to an investigation published by the watchdog group AlgorithmWatch. The report notes that Papillon is under sanctions imposed by the United States, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Japan. Investigators claim that in early June 2025, Georgia’s Interior Ministry received the latest version of the Polyface facial recognition system, version 3.7.0, which has been actively used to identify participants in pro-European protests and issue them hefty fines of up to $1,800. “Tender documents show that the ministry requested licenses for an unlimited number of operators, whereas before 2025 the system allowed no more than 30 operators to work simultaneously. This change indicates the ministry’s growing need to monitor larger-scale demonstrations,” the report says.
● State Security Service chief Geka Geladze paid an official visit to Armenia. During a meeting with Armenian National Security Service Director Andranik Simonyan, the two discussed the development of the strategic partnership between their countries and current security challenges. Geladze also invited Simonyan to pay a return official visit to Georgia.
● “Georgia’s strategic course remains integration with the European Union,” Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili told journalists on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik International Political Forum in Croatia. She noted that this year’s discussions focus on multidirectional diplomacy, a topic of particular importance for Georgia because of its geographic location and geopolitical realities. “However, this policy does not mean any change to Georgia’s strategic foreign policy course — integration into the European Union.”
● Maka Bochorishvili: “Georgia stands at a crossroads, and the rivalry of different powers, interests, and priorities around us requires exceptional caution and precision. A country with 20 percent of its territory occupied by Russia speaks about peace more than others not because it is weak, but because it knows better than anyone the true cost of peace. That is why ensuring peace and stability remains one of the key priorities of both Georgia’s domestic and foreign policy.”
● Grigol Gegelia, a representative of the opposition group Strong Georgia – Lelo, has called on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the brawl that broke out in parliament on the final day of the spring session and to consider criminal charges against members of the ruling Georgian Dream party. “What happened shows that Georgian Dream is a group of criminals and thugs rather than a political party. They have absolutely no sense of responsibility. When a weightlifter capable of lifting 600 kilograms attacks a man who is already being restrained by others and punches him with such force, that is a criminal act,” Gegelia said.
● Viktor Kipiani, the former lawyer of ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is widely regarded as Georgia’s shadow ruler, has launched a new political party called Georgia First. Kipiani currently heads the GeoCase analytical center and was elected party chairman at its founding congress on Sunday. “As for relations with other parties, we are open to dialogue with everyone,” he said. The party’s co-founders and advisers are Nikoloz Alavidze and Giorgi Tumasyan. The party’s audit commission also includes journalist Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani, who made headlines after being dismissed from the Georgian Public Broadcaster for publicly expressing solidarity with Mzia Amaghlobeli. Amaghlobeli, the director of the popular media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was sentenced to two years in prison for slapping a police officer whom she said had insulted her.
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, accompanied by several cabinet ministers, visited a summer camp hosting Ukrainian children under a program funded by the Georgian government. According to officials, the first camp session is hosting children of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and children who lost their parents in Russia’s war against Ukraine. From July 4 to July 15, the camp will host a second group consisting of children of members of Ukraine’s National Guard from the city of Sumy.
● The summer season of cultural and music festivals has officially opened in Georgia’s Black Sea coastal and mountain regions.
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Monday, 29 June, Armenia. A recount has been ordered at several polling stations, while the justice minister said the violations were not widespread
● Armenia’s Constitutional Court continued hearing a lawsuit filed by seven political parties seeking to overturn the results of the June parliamentary elections. Aram Orbelyan, representing the Prosperous Armenia Party, said that at several polling stations there were more ballots in the boxes than the number of voters who had participated. He also stated that the figures in the precinct commission protocols differ from those published by the Central Election Commission (CEC). After a recess, the head of the CEC announced that the largest discrepancies had been found at polling stations 1/18, 21/1, 21/2, and 1/20, and that, at the CEC’s request, a recount had been ordered.
● Everyone responsible for election violations must face the toughest penalties provided by law, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said during the Constitutional Court hearing. She represents the ruling Civil Contract party in the proceedings. Galyan stressed that the key issue is not simply whether violations occurred, but whether they could have affected the election outcome. Referring to the opinion of the Venice Commission, she said that annulling election results is an extraordinary measure and that the violations identified so far cannot be considered widespread.
● Narek Karapetyan, the leader of the candidate list of the pro-Russian opposition Strong Armenia party, published footage of a meeting with supporters in which participants discussed whether the party should take up its parliamentary mandates. Following the June elections, the party won 29 seats. Another pro-Russian opposition force, Armenia, secured 12 seats. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won a constitutional majority with 64 seats. Opinions at the Strong Armenia meeting were divided. Karapetyan said the political struggle should continue both in parliament and in the streets.
● New threats toward Armenia from Russia. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said: “Severing the long-established ties with Russia will inevitably have severe consequences for ordinary Armenian citizens. The West views Armenia only as a tool in its struggle against Russia and is interested in clearing the political field of all forces that support healthy relations between Moscow and Yerevan.” Medvedev described the prosecutor’s request to strip Prosperous Armenia leader and parliamentary candidate Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity as “a new wave of repression against representatives of the Armenian opposition.” Tsarukyan is accused of tax evasion.
● Armenia’s State Revenue Committee has denied reports circulating on social media that operations at the Bagratashen border crossing with Georgia were disrupted because of staff inaction. “These reports are untrue. During the period in question, June 27, there were 309 entries and 266 exits, demonstrating that the customs checkpoint operated normally,” the committee said.
● Armenia’s Road Department has signed a contract with Tunnel Sad Ariana and Abat Rahan Pars International Group to build the 7.2-kilometer Kajaran Tunnel as part of the North–South highway project. The department said the agreement marks the official start of tunnel construction.
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented a redevelopment plan for Kond, Yerevan’s historic district (pictured). Meeting with local residents, he outlined a cooperation model involving the state, private investors, and the local community. Pashinyan said that international experience had been studied while developing the concept, including the example of Athens’ historic Plaka district.
● Since June 1, the water level of Lake Sevan has risen by 17 centimeters, and all conditions are favorable for it to exceed the 1993 level in the coming days, according to the Center for Hydrometeorology and Monitoring.
● The body of former Health Minister Gagik Stamboltsyan was found inside a crashed car. According to photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, preliminary information indicates that he died suddenly while driving.
● People’s Artist of Armenia Raisa Mkrtchyan has died. A funeral commission has been established.
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Monday, 29 June, Azerbaijan. Joint special forces exercise "Caucasian Eagle 2026" involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey
● The joint special forces exercise “Caucasian Eagle 2026” involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey has concluded at the Mukhrani military base near Tbilisi. The drills included building-clearing operations in small units, controlled demolitions, helicopter insertions, neutralization of a mock enemy, and other tactical exercises.
● The Azerbaijan Popular Front Party says the prison conditions of its chairman, Ali Karimli, have deteriorated and that his rights have been further restricted. According to the party’s press service, Karimli told family members during a visit that he had been transferred to another cell and is now being held under stricter conditions than other inmates. He said the television in his cell has been switched off, he has no access to a radio, and newspapers and other printed materials brought by his lawyers are not being delivered to him. He also says his right to a two-hour daily walk has been restricted. The authorities have not commented on these allegations.
Ali Karimli and Popular Front Party presidium member Mammad Ibrahim were arrested in November last year on charges of attempting to violently seize power. Both politicians categorically deny the accusations. They are defendants in a case involving alleged activities threatening national security. The main defendant in the case is former presidential administration chief Ramiz Mehdiyev, who is also under arrest and was long regarded as the “gray cardinal” of Azerbaijani politics.
● Azerbaijan’s hazelnut exports have seen significant changes since the beginning of the year. Compared to the same period last year, export volume fell by 17.6%, while export value increased by 38.2%. Hazelnut exports accounted for 0.6% of Azerbaijan’s total export revenues.
● Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Hikmet Javad, chairman of the United Azerbaijani Diaspora of Ukraine, the Order of Merit, Third Class.
● Another shipment of Russian wheat has been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit, consisting of 11 railcars.
● The second UFC Fight Night Baku tournament took place over the weekend at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani fighter Tahir Abdullayev defeated Brazil’s Jefferson Nascimento, Farman Hasanov beat American Eric Nolan, while Nazim Sadykhov lost to Brazil’s Matheus Camilo. The first UFC tournament in Baku was held in 2025.
● Turkey and Azerbaijan have jointly submitted an application to have baklava inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
📸 Photo: The CandyFest summer festival continued over the weekend on Baku Boulevard. Opened on June 1, the festival will run through the end of July, featuring theater performances, concerts, interactive games, circus shows, entertainment programs, and a large fair. Photo by Report
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 22-26 June, 2026