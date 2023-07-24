Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Monday, 24 July, Azerbaijan. Gubad Ibadoglu, chairman of the opposition Democracy and Welfare Party has been detained on charges of having links to Fethullah Gulen
● Gubad Ibadoglu, chairman of the recently dissolved opposition Democracy and Welfare Party has been detained in Baku. He is accused of having links to Fethullah Gulen’s terrorist organisation.
● An operation against the terrorist organisation Fethullah Gulen has been carried out in Azerbaijan. Four people have been detained. According to Turkish publication Yeni Şafak, the detainees were promoting their ideas in educational centres.
● Another 22 families (made up of 79 Internally Displaced Persons) returned to Lachin city last weekend. So far 217 families made up of 934 people have been resettled to the territory
● Azerbaijani Army serviceman Emin Aliyev was killed in a road accident in Kelbajar district. Another serviceman was injured.
● Azerbaijan has increased meat imports by 6 per cent, the State Customs Committee said. According to local farmers, the decline in meat production in the country is due to a sharp reduction in pasture area in the country.
● Azerbaijan’s U16 women’s basketball team became the European champion in C division for the first time in history.
Monday, 24 July, Armenia. Three Armenian banks announced the suspension of work with the sanctioned Russian Unistream payment system
● Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Tehran, a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian is scheduled.
● Third President Serzh Sargsyan addressed an open letter to the heads of Russia, France and the United States in connection with the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. He asked the presidents to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in NK and provide the elementary conditions for the human existence of the people.
● The Hayakwe Initiative has collected 38,500 signatures out of the required 50,000 to criminalize proposals to give up Nagorno-Karabakh.
● Armenian Armeconombank, Ardshinbank, Converse Bank and Evocabank announced the suspension of work with the Russian Unistream payment system. They offer their clients to use other transfer systems. Earlier, the US authorities imposed sanctions against the payment system.
● A beer festival was held in Yerevan. The goal of the organizers is to draw the attention of tourists to the traditions of beer production in Armenia. Among the participants of the beer days are mostly tourists and foreigners living in the country.
Monday, 24 July, Georgia. New statements about a possible coalition among the opposition
● President Salome Zurabishvili called the missile attacks on Odessa “another Russian war crime”. Another night of Russian missile attacks in Odessa on 23 July killed one person, injured 22, destroyed infrastructure, and damaged the famous Transfiguration Church of the Saviour.
● Pro-Russian former Georgian MP and director of the Georgian-Russian Primakov Foundation Dimitri Lortkipanidze has announced plans for a Georgian-Russian university and the opening of a direct Tbilisi-St Petersburg flight. “The meeting with Russian representatives in St Petersburg on 3-7 July was very fruitful in a number of ways,” he told reporters.
● “Parents of children with achondroplasia syndrome still have no information on the legal process to allow the badly-needed drug, Vozoritid, to be imported into the country,” Ketevan Begiashvili, whose child is diagnosed with the disease, told the Formula TV channel.
According to the Ministry of Health today, 24 July, is the deadline for the National Council of Methodological Recommendations to make a decision on the protocol for diagnosis and treatment of achondroplasia.
● New statements about a possible coalition among the opposition. One of the leaders of the Girchi – More Freedom party Tsotne Koberidze did not rule out consultations on a possible coalition with the Droa party, the Lelo party, and the European Georgia party.
● Leader of the opposition party, Agmashenebeli Strategy, Giorgi Vashadze said that the party could win the parliamentary elections in 2024 “due to its systematic, comprehensive work”. He also did not rule out the possibility of him standing to be Prime Minister.
● Georgian Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia Zaza Gogsadze said that Croatia is an active supporter of Georgia joining the EU. Yesterday, the Georgian Prime Minister landed in Croatia as part of a visit.
● This year the government will subsidise the production of “rkatsiteli” and “kahuri green” grapes.
● In the early hours of 23 July a foreign citizen fell from the 22nd floor of the Orbi City Hotel building in Batumi and died.
