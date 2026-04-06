Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 6 April, Azerbaijan.
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is “once again bringing to Russia’s attention that issues related to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty cannot be the subject of public disputes with Armenia.” The statement came in response to a recent meeting in Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “accused” each other of which country first recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. Later, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also discussed the issue with journalists in a similar context, debating who was first—Russia or Armenia—to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. “No country, including the Russian Federation, has ever questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region. The fact that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan is based not on the decision of any state, but on history, international law, and justice. This was reaffirmed and definitively закреплено by the results of the 44-day war in 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation in 2023,” the Foreign Ministry said. It was noted that through diplomatic channels, all branches of the Russian government have been informed of Baku’s position regarding the unacceptability of using the Karabakh issue in political speculation.
● The Russian Embassy marked the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan. It stated that more than 200 agreements have been signed between the two countries. An important milestone in bilateral relations was identified as the signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction in Moscow on February 22, 2022. “Russia consistently ranks among Azerbaijan’s top three trading partners, while holding first place in terms of exports of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products. Sharing a common border, our countries are working to expand the International North–South Transport Corridor,” the statement said.
● The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has again urged the public to strictly observe safety rules amid heavy rains and the risk of mudflows and avalanches in various regions of the country. Meteorologists forecast unstable weather until April 7. The MES requires residents to be prepared to immediately move to higher ground in case of danger and to strictly follow rescuers’ instructions. Work is ongoing to deal with the последствия of the intense rainfall, including pumping out water and evacuating affected settlements.
● A snow avalanche has descended on a section of the Toganaly–Kalbajar–Istisu highway passing through the Murovdag area. The snow depth on the road reached 10–15 meters. Traffic has been restricted, and clearing operations are underway.
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 30 March-3 April, 2026