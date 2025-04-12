Georgian Public Broadcaster fires two journalists who criticised its editorial policy

Two journalists fired from Georgian state broadcaster

Journalists and presenters at the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani and Nino Zautashvili, who had openly criticised the outlet’s biased editorial stance in favour of the government, have been dismissed from the channel.

According to the journalists, they were told the decision was based on findings from an internal investigation. Both plan to challenge the dismissal in court.

Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani wrote on social media that he was informed of his dismissal verbally by the broadcaster’s Director General, Tinatin Berdzenishvili.

“I worked at the Georgian Public Broadcaster for 40 years, and just two minutes ago I was told our cooperation has run its course,” said Nino Zautashvili.

Both Zautashvili and Ivanov-Chikovani had publicly criticised the broadcaster’s editorial policy, claiming it “cannot meet the needs of the public” as the channel operates under government influence.

“What’s happening at the channel now is essentially the fault of one person,” Ivanov-Chikovani said on 5 February, referring to Vasil Maghlaperidze, chair of the broadcaster’s board of trustees and a former deputy chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Media freedom and human rights organisations have condemned the dismissals as an attack on freedom of expression.

