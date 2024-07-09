Two opposition parties in Georgia have created a new political platform

New political platform in Georgia

The United National Movement (led by Mikheil Saakashvili), a leading opposition party, and the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party have introduced a new political platform. It is named “Unity for the Salvation of Georgia.” Both parties will run in the elections under this platform.

The electoral number for the platform will be the same as that of the United National Movement – 5.

At the congress of the United National Movement, party chair Tina Bokuchava discussed the new platform and introduced its new members:

Giorgi Japaridze: Former diplomat, professor, and political scientist.

Sopho Japaridze: Member of the National-Socialist Party and representative of former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Lasha Bakradze: Historian.

Ana Mosadze: Civil activist.

Tamar Kordzaia: Independent member of parliament.

Armaz Akhvlediani: Independent member of parliament.

Giorgi Vashadze: Leader of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party.

Irakli Pavlenishvili: Member of the United National Movement.

Lasha Diarov: Civil activist.

At the congress presentation, Tina Bokuchava emphasized that the upcoming elections on October 26 are equivalent to a referendum. She urged against disagreements, confrontation, ambitions, or ego displays at this critical time:

“If other parties have not been able to unite at this stage, let’s unite with politicians, activists, civil organizations, and most importantly, with the youth, who have shown us the power of unity. The youth have restored our faith in victory,” said Tina Bokuchava.

New faces of this political force, including Giorgi Japaridze and Lasha Bakradze, who were not previously affiliated with any political party, highlighted their commitment to unity rather than any specific party.

“These elections will decide whether Georgia remains a free country or not. We are uniting so that all citizens of Georgia can win,” stated Giorgi Japaridze.

“We cannot afford to waste time; work must be done now. It’s not necessary for everyone to unite, and we see that not everyone can. But we must all have one goal around which we will unite and for which we will fight,” said historian Lasha Bakradze to “Netgazeti.”

He emphasized that this decision and the unity under the number 5 were not easy achievements.

“But this group of people needs unity to emerge victorious from these difficult and very unfree elections. Let’s return Georgia to the right path and create a freer, more democratic, and equal country,” he added.

With less than four months until the parliamentary elections in October, following March protests and football fervor, the country is refocusing on election matters.

It’s prohibited to form electoral blocs for the parliamentary elections on October 26. Therefore, parties need to find other solutions, agreeing on configurations, the number of political centers, and alliances or non-alliances.

The ruling party “Georgian Dream” has unofficially begun its pre-election campaign, aiming for a fourth term in office.

Opposition and civil sectors view these elections as crucial, akin to a referendum. They will determine whether Georgia moves further away from the civilized West or seizes historical opportunities to return to the path of Euro-integration.

