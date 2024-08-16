fbpx
A new opposition party Federalists established in Georgia

Federalists party in Georgia

Several members of the opposition party European Georgia, who left due to internal disagreements, have announced the formation of a new party called Federalists. Among them are Giga Bokeria and Tamar Chergoleishvili, the founding members of European Georgia.

When introducing the Federalists, the politicians first explained the reasoning behind the party’s name. Tamar Chergoleishvili stated that there is a need to “dismantle the centralized top-heavy state” and build a “republic founded on strong citizens” in its place.

Federalism is not just a system of governance; it is a system that limits power and places special value on human life,” Tamar Chergoleishvili stated.

The founding congress of the party is scheduled for September. About a month later, the party will address questions related to the parliamentary elections set for October 26.

“I ask for your trust for just one more month and assure you that our actions will first and foremost be guided by your interests, and by the interests of the country. This, of course, means the removal of the Russian-backed regime,” Chergoleishvili told the party’s supporters.

