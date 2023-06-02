Azerbaijani, Armenian and Georgian will meet again in Berlin - the series "Dolma Diaries" continues

New episodes of the Dolma Diaries

Work has begun on new episodes of the comedy web series Dolma Diaries.

It tells about three young men – an Armenian, an Azerbaijani and a Georgian – living in a jointly rented apartment in Berlin. They are in Germany to study having received a scholarship, one of the prerequisites of which is “coexistence with an opponent.”

The series is filmed by a group of South Caucasian and German civic activists and media producers who see it as their task to ridicule stereotypes.

The pilot was released with the support of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung in the fall of 2022. And here are the main characters during filming:

“An online entertainment series is more likely to reach the hearts and minds of young people. Thus the idea arose to create a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani-Georgian comedy series that would resist the images of the enemy and show people with each other. Why not ridicule the mindset that allows for war as a possible solution to problems?” Oliver Muser, producer of the web series, says.

“The German Foreign Ministry liked the idea. They financed the development of the script, which we are working on together with Georgian, Armenian and Azerbaijani writers – Fazil Aliyev, Artem Petrosyan and Giorgi Javakhadze.”

The scriptwriters are at on several new episodes, which will appear by the end of 2023. All news will be on Instagram.

The team that is working on the series say that they would be very happy to receive any advice, suggestions and ideas from anyone who is interested. “We are looking for partnerships,” they say. You can send your messages on Instagram or by this email: [email protected]