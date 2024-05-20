fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

New Abkhazian foreign minister proposed for polygraph test

messenger vk-black email copy print

New Abkhazian foreign minister

Irakli Tuzhba has been appointed as the new foreign minister of Abkhazia, having previously served as deputy minister. The news of his appointment reached him while he was in the USA. Opponents seized on this to attempt to unseat him before he even took office.

Tuzhba will replace the controversial former minister Inal Ardzinba, who was recently dismissed under unclear circumstances.

Irakli Tuzhba, considered an experienced diplomat, has led the Abkhaz delegation at the Geneva Discussions for many years. However, his opponents are questioning the legitimacy of his appointment.

They are using the fact that at the time of the presidential decree, Tuzhba and his wife Yulia were vacationing in the USA as a key point of contention. Yulia works for UNICEF, a detail that several anonymous Telegram channels, advocating for the adoption of the “foreign agents” law, are exploiting.

Irakli Tuzhba and his wife Yulia

One such channel claims that Yulia went to the US not for a vacation but as part of another grant, taking her husband along.

“This is how high-ranking officials are taken to ‘friendly countries’,” the channel asserts, demanding that upon Irakli Tuzhba’s return, both he and Yulia undergo necessary checks, including a lie detector test. This seems to imply a suspicion that the new minister might have been “recruited” abroad.

Editor of the Telegram channel “Aiasara,” journalist Nizfa Arshba, in turn, believes that behind the campaign to discredit Irakli Tuzhba stands his former boss, Inal Ardzinba.

According to Arshba, during his 2.5 years as minister, Inal Ardzinba “systematically destroyed Abkhazia’s 30-year foreign policy in favor of his mercenary interests.” The journalist laments that those who never criticized this misconduct are now “clinging desperately to someone who quietly worked for the good of the Motherland for many years,” namely – to Irakli Tuzhba.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

Most read

1

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary May 13-17, 2024

2

Medical insurance required for trips to Georgia starting from June 1st

3

Azerbaijanis return to Karabakh: Who can relocate and how? Answers to 8 questions

4

Georgia's PM on the 'foreign agents' bill, sanctions, and the 'global party of war'

5

What will Georgians choose: their past embodied by Abkhazia or a European future? Opinion

6

Moscow and Tbilisi discussed transitioning cash transactions to rubles and lari

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews