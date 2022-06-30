NATO: "We will step up our support for Georgia"



NATO Declaration on Georgia

As a result of the summit in Madrid, the leaders of the NATO member countries adopted a joint declaration, which also includes Georgia.

According to the declaration, following the changing security environment in Europe, NATO member states decided to take new measures to strengthen specialized political and practical support for its partners, including Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Moldova.

“We will work with them to strengthen their unity and resilience, build capacity and protect their political independence. We will also strengthen our ability to support the development of our southern partners”, the declaration says.

The declaration also emphasized that the summit participants held meetings and exchanged views with the heads of state and government of Australia, Finland, Georgia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Sweden and Ukraine, as well as with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

The summit also adopted the NATO Strategic Concept for 2022, which emphasizes that it confirms the decision of the 2008 Bucharest summit and all subsequent decisions on Georgia and Ukraine.

On June 28, the NATO summit began in Madrid. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has already called the Madrid summit “a decisive and turning point for the Alliance”. The summit will make important decisions in the context of Russia and Ukraine, as well as in terms of future expansion.

In particular, the main topic of discussion will be the approval of the new concept of the Alliance, as well as the strengthening of NATO’s borders in the east with the borders of Russia and for countries seeking NATO to reaffirm their commitment and propose a new plan.

According to the Government Chancellery, the head of the Georgian government was invited to the summit by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. According to a press release, Garibashvili will “hold high-level bilateral meetings” during the visit.