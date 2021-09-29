ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

NATO ships enter the port of Batumi

NATO ships entered the port of Batumi in Georgia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, within the framework of the visit, joint exercises will be held in the Black Sea with the participation of the Georgian coast guard and ships of the NATO naval unit.

The NATO Second Permanent Mine Action Unit (SNMCMG2), which has arrived in Batumi, includes Spanish (flagship), Italian, Bulgarian, Romanian and Turkish naval ships. The unit is commanded by First Class Captain Javier Nanes de Prado, the Interior Ministry said.

NATO ships are visiting Georgia for the second time in 2021.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Media Development Fund, a nongovernmental organization that has been investigating the spread of anti-Western propaganda in Georgia for the sixth consecutive year, released a report on September 22 stating that the number of anti-Western messages in Georgia has tripled over the past five years. The number of anti-American messages has especially increased.

In contrast to the United States, the number of comments against NATO has almost halved due to the lack of integration incentives.

With regard to NATO, two new narratives have emerged: NATO is not functional due to a pandemic / NATO = threat of COVID-19 infection, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict changed NATO’s security agenda.

It is also noteworthy that in 2020, three new messages were revealed regarding internal processes in the United States: America is divided / elections are rigged / America has no moral right to teach others, there is systemic racism in America, America is corrupt

