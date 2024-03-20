The NATO secretary general welcomed Armenia's solidarity with Ukraine

NATO secretary-general in Yerevan

“The war in Ukraine is a sobering reminder that we cannot take peace for granted. I welcome your solidarity with Ukraine and urge all partners to do everything in their power to ensure Putin does not win this aggressive war,” the NATO secretary-general stated in Yerevan.

Jens Stoltenberg addressed the Russian–Ukrainian war during a joint briefing with Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan. He expressed concern that if Putin were to succeed in Ukraine, it could pose a real risk of encouraging further aggression by other authoritarian figures, though he did not specify who.

Before the briefing, Nikol Pashinyan and Jens Stoltenberg had a meeting where they discussed Armenia’s cooperation with the alliance, regional processes, and the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, as reported by the prime minister’s office. This was followed by an extended meeting. The Armenian prime minister presented NATO’s secretary-general with the government’s “Peace Intersection” project. Pashinyan also referred to the “1991 proposals for a mirrored withdrawal of troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, mutual arms control, and the signing of a non-aggression pact, which have yet to receive a positive response from official Baku.” The extended session also covered reforms in the Armenian military. Stoltenberg welcomed Yerevan’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law, as well as the humanitarian aid Armenia has provided to Ukraine.

“NATO supports Armenia’s pursuit of peace,” the NATO Secretary-General announced, expressing solidarity with Armenia in its quest for peace. He emphasized that the alliance backs the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Stoltenberg believes that stability in the South Caucasus is crucial for Euro-Atlantic security as global tensions rise:

“Armenia and Azerbaijan now have a chance to achieve lasting peace after many years of conflict. This is why I urge both countries to find common ground that will lead to the normalization of relations and enduring peace for their peoples.”

Regarding the partnership with Armenia, Stoltenberg praised Armenia’s contributions to NATO missions and operations. He highlighted that for nearly 20 years, the country has been a key partner in the NATO KFOR peacekeeping mission, ensuring the safety of all communities in Kosovo.

Seizing the opportunity, the NATO Secretary-General thanked the Armenian prime minister for his efforts aimed at securing a peaceful future for Armenia and the entire region:

“I hope we continue to strengthen our partnership, working together towards greater peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus and beyond.”

“Any cooperation cannot be aimed against our own region”

“Armenia continues to adhere to its policy of regionalization. Our special relationships with Georgia and the Islamic Republic of Iran are extremely important to us. And none of our cooperation efforts should be aimed against our own region,” the Armenian prime minister said.

According to Pashinyan, Stoltenberg’s visit to Armenia provided a great opportunity to discuss cooperation with NATO as well as regional and global stability and security issues.

“We are interested in continuing the existing political dialogue and expanding our partnership with the alliance and its individual member states,” Pashinyan said.

He expressed hope that the new Armenia-NATO cooperation format, “the individually tailored partnership plan,” will be approved soon. However, he did not share any details about its contents. He stressed the importance for Armenia of enhancing its resilience and defense capabilities.

Pashinyan also touched on Armenia’s participation in NATO peacekeeping operations:

“This is an important contribution to peace and international security. As you know, in July 2023, when a certain unstable situation arose in Kosovo, Armenia increased the personnel of its peacekeeping unit by another 17 soldiers.”