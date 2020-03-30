Moscow: no one to leave the house unless absolutely necessary

Russia has introduced new restrictions for all Moscow residents due to the spread of coronavirus.

Novaya Gazeta reports that starting tomorrow, people will only be permitted to leave the house to go to work or the hospital in case of emergency, as well as to buy food, throw out garbage or walk the dog within a 100-meter distance from the house.

The decree signed by the mayor also calls for the introduction of special passes, without which citizens will be unable to leave their homes; this will go into effect within the next few days.

Citizens will also have to observe a distance of one and a half meters from each other in public places and in transport. This does not apply when traveling by taxi or private car.

In addition, the Moscow City Hall is providing financial assistance to those who will lose their jobs due to the quarantine in the amount of 19,500 rubles (about $250).

Russian patriarch urges believers not to come to church

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, urges believers to refrain from attending church services in light of the spread of coronavirus in Russia.

The patriarch announced this at a sermon in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, which was attended by about 150 people, reports Novaya Gazeta. More than half of them came in masks, and all of them kept their distance from each other.

“Refrain from visiting churches … and any other sorts of sermons, sometimes including those held by ill-advised members of the clergy. Do not listen to them – listen to what the patriarch told you today!” said the patriarch.