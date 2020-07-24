Moscow: fights break out between Azerbaijanis and Armenians

13 people were detained in Moscow last night after several pedestrians and drivers were attacked.

Social media users say the attackers are from Azerbaijan, and their targets are the Armenian diaspora, with the supposed reason being the flare up of violence on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Similar incidents have been reported recently in the United States and other countries. Member of the Union of Armenians of Russia David Tonoyan said on his Facebook page that the Azerbaijanis had stabbed his friend with a knife.

“Friends, no panic and hysteria. There is no need to rush directly to the embassy or look for the guilty party. Believe me, everyone is at their wits end, everyone is engaged, no one is sitting idle. No need to spread unverified information, this is very important! Our friend was stabbed, the rest is being figured out” wrote Tonoyan.

A video of a group of men attacking a car allegedly belonging to immigrants from Armenia has become widespread on social media.

According to the Union of Armenians of Russia, up to 50 people have detained for such acts of violence, while the Moscow police insists on the number of 13, and does not comment on the connection of these incidents with the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.