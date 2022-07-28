More than 135,000 Russian citizens entered Georgia in June

In June, more than 135,000 Russian citizens entered Georgia, which is 340% more than in the same period last year.

According to aggregate data for March-June 2022, the number of Russian citizens who entered Georgia increased by 355% compared to last year, to 299,094 people. However, it is not known how many remain in the country.

It should also be noted that according to 2015 Georgian government decree, Russia is on the list of countries whose citizens may stay in Georgia without a visa for one year.

The authorities have updated the country’s migration policy several times, but there were no changes to the visa-free policy with Russia. In addition to staying in Georgia for a year visa-free, Russian citizens may obtain a type of residence permit.

After the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, about thirty member organizations of the Georgian Tourism Industry Alliance called on the authorities to stop the visa-free entry of Russian citizens.

Ukrainians and others arrive, and where

Fewer Ukrainians entered Georgia in June than in 2021: in June, 19,585 Ukrainian citizens crossed the Georgian border, so compared to June of last year, the number of Ukrainian citizens entering Georgia decreased by 11%.

In total, in June of this year 1,371,471 people crossed the national border (entry/exit). Sixty-seven percent of those were foreigners, and 33% were Georgian citizens.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in June the highest rate of border crossing was recorded at the Sarpi customs post on the border with Turkey. This was followed by the Kazbegi checkpoint (Georgian-Russian border) and Tbilisi International Airport.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, a significant number of visitors in Georgia haven’t left the country, especially Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians, according to a PMC study.

Relations still positive

Positive relations between Georgia and Russia are mutual — on July 22 of this year, the Russian Federation published a list of unfriendly countries among which Georgia was not included. Since 2018, Moscow has been publishing a list of foreign states which commit “unfriendly acts” against Russia.

On April 23, 2021, the President of Russia signed a decree prohibiting the embassies of “unfriendly countries” from hiring Russian citizens in their diplomatic missions in Moscow.

In early March of this year, that is, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government published another list of “unfriendly” countries and territories, including 48 countries and all EU member states.

