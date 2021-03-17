ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

More than 10,000 children in Georgia have never gone to school

Children left out of education system in Georgia make for 1.7% of the population.

That is, 10,404 teenagers between the ages of six and 16 have never attended school in Georgia, the country’s education ministry announced.

Not only do they have no education, they are generally absent from the information base of the education system in Georgia.

A state programme to identify children and adolescents out of school was first approved in the country in September 2020. Until then, these children remained virtually invisible, and, accordingly, there was no mechanism for their return to the education system.

Now that the ministry has finished its work on identifying children who have not received an education, a new stage begins in which employees of the Ministry of Education will contact the parents, guardians and / or legal representatives of each child on the list and solve the problem of each of them individually.

“Our goal is either for the children to go school, or they will be offered special educational services. Social workers will be involved in this work,”the ministry said.

According to UNESCO, 61 million children worldwide do not have access to schooling.

