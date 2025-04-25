Monitoring reveals mistreatment of protesters detained in Georgia

Mistreatment of protesters in Georgia

According to the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), monitoring of the cases of people detained during protest rallies has revealed instances of mistreatment

Ten individuals reported incidents of mistreatment during their detention, transportation, or at the police station. As all of them are still in custody, GYLA stresses the urgent need for a prompt, thorough, and effective investigation.

The organisation states that these cases constitute acts punishable under the Georgian Constitution, international human rights treaties, and criminal law, including torture, threats of torture, and degrading or inhuman treatment.