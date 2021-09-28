Mikhail Saakashvili announced that he is returning to Georgia, posted a plane ticket for October 2

The main opponent of the Georgian authorities, ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, announced that he was returning to his homeland on the evening of October 2.

The Georgian authorities put him on the wanted list. In Georgia, he was convicted in absentia for concealing evidence in the case of the murder of Sandro Girgvliani and for organizing the beating of MP Valery Gelashvili. Georgian legislation prohibits prisoners and convicts from working in the civil service. There is a high probability that he will be arrested right at the airport.

Saakashvili posted a video message on Facebook, and in the comments posted a copy of the ticket for the Kiev-Tbilisi flight. According to the ticket, he will arrive in Tbilisi at 23:05 on October 2 together with his mother Giuli Alasania.

According to Saakashvili, the fate of the country will be decided by the local elections on October 2, and he will not be able to ignore this process.

“We must all go to the polls and vote, fix our position. As soon as the sites are closed, we must go to the centers of our cities and villages and together defend our victory.

The fate of Georgia is being decided, the fate of our survival, I cannot be aloof from this process.

“We have a wide range of ties to meet him with and make him comfortable in prison”, Garibashvili said.

Mikhail Saakashvili is currently a citizen of Ukraine. He was appointed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as chairman of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms of Ukraine in May 2020.

The last statement, in which the ex-president announced that he was returning to Georgia, was made by Mikhail Saakashvili on August 27 last year.

Elections to local self-government bodies in Georgia are scheduled for October 2 this year. The opposition hopes that, having achieved victory in these elections, it will be able to achieve the calling of early parliamentary elections.