A migration agreement has been signed by Georgia and Germany. What does it mean?

Migration agreement between Georgia and Germany

An agreement on migration and mobility has been signed by the Ministers of Interior of Georgia and Germany, Vakhtang Gomelauri and Nancy Faeser. One of the main goals of the agreement is to combat illegal migration.

German and Georgian Interior Ministers Nancy Faesar and Vakhtang Gomelauri/Photo: Interior Ministry



“The agreement is aimed at strengthening cooperation between Georgia and the Federal Republic of Germany in the field of labor migration and education. Training and internship programs will be implemented with greater intensity for Georgian students and researchers. In addition to the above, the agreement envisages strengthening the fight against illegal migration, which means strengthening cooperation in the direction of ensuring readmission and reintegration of those Georgian citizens who violate the visa-free travel regime,” the Georgian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

What the agreement entails



“The chance of getting asylum for Georgian citizens in Germany is about 0.3%,” Nancy Faeser told Georgian journalists.

According to the German Interior Ministry, the agreement aims to permanently reduce illegal migration in the future, based on the interests of both countries. From January to November 2023, 15.6% of those denied asylum by Germany were from Georgia and Moldova.

A similar agreement is reportedly being negotiated with the Republic of Moldova, Kenya, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Morocco.

On December 17, before her visit to Georgia, Nancy Faeer noted that this agreement will not only strengthen cooperation between the countries to limit illegal migration, but also create new prospects for seasonal employment in Germany.

“Employment opportunities in the German labor market are being expanded to make it easier for Georgian citizens to escape unstable labor relations in third countries. To this end, a group of bilateral experts will be established with the participation of relevant Georgian ministries and agencies,” the German ministry statement reads.

Georgia on the list of safe countries



A month ago the German Bundestag declared Georgia and Moldova safe countries. According to lawmakers, the move is aimed at reducing the growing number of asylum seekers from these countries. Being classified as a safe country means that asylum applications from citizens of that country will be processed faster, thus speeding up the deportation process. The main criterion for inclusion on the list of safe countries is that there be no threat of political persecution.

An interview with German MP Jens Spahn was published on December 17, who proposed an initiative to send all new asylum seekers who “came to the EU illegally” to Ghana, Rwanda or non-EU Eastern European countries, including Georgia and Moldova.

According to Spahn, their goal is “an agreement with third countries whereby refugees will go through asylum procedures and will be able to stay there safely if they are granted protection.”

Germany is not the only country in Europe that favors such a policy for illegal migrants. On May 31, Politico wrote that Great Britain is starting negotiations with Chisinau on a new scheme for the return of Moldovan migrants. According to the newspaper, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was to announce a similar agreement with Georgia.

According to a European Commission report, the number of asylum seekers from Georgia increased by 81 percent in 2022.

