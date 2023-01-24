Interactive map of where you can go with a Georgian passport



Georgian passport and the world

On January 11, the British company Henley & Partners published a new report, according to which Georgia ranks 50th in the 2023 passport ranking. The data of the passport index was also published, which evaluates the possibilities of passports of different countries — where citizens can enter without a visa or under a simplified visa scheme.

Georgian citizens can enter 75 countries without a visa. In 52 countries they can obtain a visa on arrival, and in 71 countries a visa is required for entry. Georgian citizens can also travel freely in Europe and South America.

A source: passportindex.org

According to Henley & Partners, the most powerful is the Japanese passport. Citizens of this country can visit 193 countries without a visa. Japan is followed by South Korea and Singapore with 192 visa-free destinations.

The weakest passport in the world is that of Afghanistan, whose citizens can only travel without a visa to 27 countries.

