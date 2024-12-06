Meydan TV journalists detained in Baku, with searches conducted in some of their homes

Meydan TV journalists detained

The Azerbaijani online outlet Meydan TV reported on December 6 that six of its staff members were detained in Baku. Searches were conducted in the homes of several of them. The detentions were reportedly linked to allegations of illegal import of foreign currency into Azerbaijan. Meydan TV has protested against the actions.

Statement from Meydan TV

“Around 1:00 PM, contact was lost with several Meydan TV staff members. Later, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the following journalists were brought to the Baku City Police Department:

Aynur Ganbarova

Aytaj Akhmedova

Hayala Agayeva

Natig Javadli

Aysel Umudova

Ramin Jabrayilzade (independent journalist)

Searches were conducted in the homes of some of them, with their equipment and personal belongings confiscated.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, independent journalist Ramin Jabrayilzade (Deco) was detained on charges related to the illegal import of foreign currency into the country. Several others were also detained as part of this investigation.

Meydan TV’s management has declared the detentions and interrogations of the journalists unlawful and denies all accusations.

“Since the beginning of our operations, our journalists have faced arrests, harassment, various forms of pressure, and threats. Journalists collaborating with us have been unlawfully banned from leaving the country.

Our website has been officially blocked in Azerbaijan since 2017. Our social media accounts have been subjected to cyberattacks multiple times, resulting in the deletion of information and materials.

Since its inception, Meydan TV has strived to provide proper coverage of events in the country, address citizens’ issues, and share their grievances and appeals.

Our mission is to establish independent and alternative media in the country and keep people informed. The pressure and accusations leveled against us since our founding are baseless. We reiterate that we will continue our journalistic work,” stated Meydan TV leadership.