Member of the Bundestag: 'On October 26, the Georgian people must decide whether they will move towards the European Union or not'

Robin Wagener on the elections in Georgia

Robin Wagener, a member of the Bundestag and the German government’s coordinator for cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus, said in an interview with the Georgian TV channel ‘Formula’ that on October 26, the day of the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the people must decide whether they are on the path leading to the European Union or in the opposite direction. The deputy reiterated the main point of the resolution on Georgia, adopted by the Bundestag yesterday, stating that if the government continues its current course, there will be no progress in European integration.

The German Bundestag adopted the resolution “For Georgia’s European Future,” which states that the current authoritarian and anti-European course of the Georgian government jeopardizes the country’s European integration.



The resolution mentions that the law on “Transparency of Foreign Influence” (the so-called “foreign agents” law) cannot contribute to Georgia’s accession to the European Union. The Bundestag insists that as long as this law remains in force, there will be no progress in Georgia’s EU membership process.

“The European Union is not just an economic club; it is a society based on values, on the idea of democracy, and its members must have a strong civil society. Therefore, we do not understand the course of the Georgian government. We are making it clear that there will be no further steps if these two legislative acts [the ‘foreign agents’ law and the anti-LGBT law] are passed.

We see how the Georgian people are taking to the streets and organizing demonstrations in support of the European process and overcoming societal polarization. The upcoming elections are a moment when people must decide which path to take: away from these laws, toward the open doors of the EU, or in the direction the government has chosen, a path distancing Georgia from the EU,” said Robin Wagener.

According to the deputy, German lawmakers oppose suspending visa liberalization for Georgia, noting that “the Georgian people should not be punished,” but at the same time, Berlin is considering the issue of personal sanctions:

“We are concerned not only about the legislation but also about the rise in violence against protesters, threats in the streets, and the general atmosphere in the country. I do not want to specify what sanctions and against whom they will be directed, but they will definitely target those responsible for all of this.

Sanctions must be unanimously adopted by the entire European Union, and this is a complex process. We see the clear loyalty of the Georgian people to the European Union, so we do not want to punish the Georgian population.”

On October 10, the foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle countries [Germany, France, Poland] published a joint statement urging the government to change its actions and political course, as cooperation between the European Union and Georgia is at risk. The statement also emphasized the importance of holding free and fair parliamentary elections.