'MEGOBARI' bill on Georgia to be reviewed in US Senate next week

MEGOBARI bill to be reviewed in US Senate

The MEGOBARI bill will be reviewed by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week. This was reported by Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu, citing a source in Congress.

Meanwhile, the MEGOBARI bill, introduced by Joe Wilson and Congressman Steve Cohen, is gaining increasing support.

“It now has 18 co-sponsors,” Raufoglu reported on Facebook.

About MEGOBARI Act

On May 25, 2024, the Helsinki Commission released a statement on the MEGOBARI Act (Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence), outlining its key provisions. The bill proposes sanctions against the Georgian Dream government if it enacts the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence. At the same time, it includes military and economic aid packages should Georgia “return to the path of democracy.”

Key provisions of MEGOBARI Act

Support for democracy and the rule of law. The bill establishes U.S. policy to protect democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law in Georgia. It acknowledges the significant progress made by Georgian civil society and emphasizes the importance of strengthening democracy for regional stability;

Countering democratic backsliding. The bill calls for increased scrutiny of the Georgian government’s actions, as well as its ties to Russia and other authoritarian regimes;

Accountability and sanctions. The bill mandates reporting on corruption practices in Georgia that serve Russian interests or facilitate sanctions evasion;

Russian intelligence operations. It includes an assessment of the extent of Russian intelligence penetration in Georgia, as well as potential cooperation between Georgia and China;

Sanctions on Georgian individuals. The bill proposes imposing sanctions on those undermining democracy in Georgia;

Establishment of a democracy monitoring task force. The legislation calls for the creation of a task force to monitor and promote a democratic environment in Georgia, particularly during elections, to ensure fair and free electoral processes;

Strengthening and supporting bilateral relations. The bill outlines potential U.S. assistance to Georgia if it makes democratic progress, including:

Negotiations on a more preferential trade agreement with Georgia;

Expansion of trade and visa liberalization;

Development of an economic support package;

Provision of security and defense assistance to counter Russian aggression.

At the same time, the bill emphasizes that the Georgian government “openly attacks American and other Western organizations that promote democracy, as well as Georgian and international civil society, while simultaneously strengthening ties with Russia and China.”