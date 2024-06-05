In the US Congress, returning Georgia to Euro-Atlantic integration was discussed

Discussions on Georgia in the US Congress

The US Congress held hearings within the framework of the Helsinki Commission on current events in Georgia. The main focus of the speakers’ remarks was on the Russian course taken by Bidzina Ivanishvili and the ruling party “Georgian Dream.” The discussion was led by Congressman Joe Wilson, author of the MEGOBARI Act, which aims to return Georgia to the path of Euro-Atlantic integration.

At the session, speakers included Ivane Chkhikvadze, Head of the European Integration Program at the Open Society Foundation, Former Georgian Ambassador to the EU and Senior Fellow at Chatham House Natalia Sabanadze, and Former US Ambassador to Georgia and Senior Fellow at the RAND Corporation William Courtney.

Here’s what the speakers said

“The choice of the Georgian people is clear — the future of the country lies with the European Union and NATO, and people loudly declare this choice on the streets. This voice is heard here in Washington and in the capitals of European countries, but it is not heard by the ruling party, which, against the will of the people, is erecting a wall between Georgia and the West.

The law on foreign agents will completely silence critical voices and destroy the vibrant civil society that Georgia has built over the years with generous support from friends and partners, including the United States.

We need concrete steps to stop the Georgian government from moving towards the Russian orbit,” said Ivane Chkhikvadze.

William Courtney, Natalia Sabanadze, and Ivane Chkhikvadze

Natalia Sabanadze stated that the ruling regime in Georgia, by labeling critical voices as “foreign agents,” is acting like Stalin:

“This law is a symptom, not the cause. It’s a tool of repression attempting to crush NGOs ahead of parliamentary elections.

Georgians must fight this battle themselves. But we need friends. Those who ignore our peaceful and democratic will, denying us the future we want for our children, must face consequences.”

William Courtney reflected on the decades-long relationship between an independent Georgia and the United States, noting that the U.S. has always firmly supported Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity:

“For nearly thirty years, U.S.-Georgia relations have been built on values. Now America has announced restrictions on entry for those persecuting civil society. Relations will worsen further if ‘Georgian Dream’ rigs the October elections.”

Congressman Joe Wilson discussed the foreign agent law and attacks on opposition representatives and civil society, emphasizing that the Georgian government is becoming akin to Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian rulers.

The congressman also highlighted relations between Georgia and China. He welcomed the State Department’s statement regarding visa bans and noted that sanctions should be imposed on those “undermining Georgia’s democracy and repressing Georgian citizens.”

“Georgian law enforcement officers are attacking citizens, and the ‘Georgian Dream’ is strengthening ties with the Communist Party of China, with major infrastructure projects being handed over to Chinese companies. The United States must not allow the assault on Georgia’s democracy, its Euro-Atlantic future, to go unanswered,” Wilson said.

He emphasized that the MEGOBARI Act underscores the need for stronger and deeper relations between the U.S. and Georgia and entails aid packages if the Georgian government returns to the people’s Euro-Atlantic choice.

Congressman Joe Wilson

According to Congressman Marс Veasey, the MEGOBARI Act underscores that Congress will act to protect democracy in Georgia:

“The United States and the people of Georgia have built a strong friendship over the past three decades. We have mourned together, celebrated together, and fought side by side.

The MEGOBARI Act emphasizes that Congress will act to protect democracy in Georgia, pointing the way forward.“

Congressman Steve Cohen stated that Georgia must understand, by looking at South Ossetia and Abkhazia, that Russia is an enemy:

“You don’t demonstrate Western values when you try to suppress your own NGOs. Georgia wants to be a member of the European Union, aspires to NATO membership, but now they’re cozying up to Russia. Georgia needs to understand, by looking at South Ossetia and Abkhazia, that Russia is an enemy.

I went to Georgia in 2012, when the ‘Georgian Dream’ came to power and Mr. Ivanishvili seemed like a reformer. It was a good dream.

Steve Cohen

Mr. Ivanishvili has been in power for twelve years now. Although he is neither the prime minister nor the president, he is the key figure, controlling everything.

I don’t like to judge people, but when I first saw Ivanishvili, I realized he wasn’t a “dreamer” — he resembled many corporate, business-oriented individuals who want to control everything, a kind of autocrat.“

The MEGOBARI Act stands for “Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence.” This proposed legislation outlines several key measures: