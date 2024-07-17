International Coalition for Media Freedom criticizes Georgia's 'foreign agents' law

Media on “foreign agents” law

The International Coalition for Media Freedom (MFC) has issued a statement regarding the ‘foreign agents’ law passed by the Georgian parliament. The statement, signed by 25 member states of the coalition, expresses deep concern over the deteriorating situation for media freedom in Georgia and notes that the ‘foreign agent’ label will negatively impact freedom of speech.

According to the authors of the statement, the ‘foreign agents’ law threatens the foundations of Georgian democracy and will affect many media outlets and non-governmental organizations that play a crucial role in civic engagement, human rights protection, good governance, and promoting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

“The ‘foreign agent’ label, along with possible severe financial penalties, will seriously hinder their activities and negatively impact freedom of expression.

This is of particular concern for the future of Georgian democracy, including the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia. Independent critical journalism is a vital pillar of a free, inclusive, and democratic society.

Creating and maintaining an appropriate environment for civil society organizations and protecting media freedom are the cornerstones of democracy,” the MFC statement reads.

The statement also expresses concern over regular threats, physical attacks, and property destruction targeting journalists and civil society representatives in Georgia:

“We condemn any forms of intimidation and violence against free media and civil society. They are essential components of an effective and stable democracy.

MFC member countries will always defend freedom of expression and media. The signatory members support independent media and civil society in Georgia and will continue to support their path towards a democratic future, European, and Euro-Atlantic institutions.”

The statement was signed by the following countries:

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Chile

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Luxembourg

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

United Kingdom

United States of America