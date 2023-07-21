Mayor of Tbilisi on Saakashvili

Mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, talked about the health condition of former President Mikhail Saakashvili, stated that everyone who talked about the third president, including members of the European Parliament, should apologize:

“Today it has become clear which forces were behind the filth that was being spread when Saakashvili was ‘dying’ ten times a day. I have said it many times, and I will repeat it: everyone should apologize, including high-ranking officials and members of the European Parliament, who insulted the Constitution of Georgia and the Georgian people with their outrageous statements. They are not our friends; they are friends of a certain political party, and they are only interested in overthrowing the government.”

● On July 3rd, Mikhail Saakashvili participated in a court hearing via video link, during which his case was being considered. In a photo taken from the courtroom, it is evident how much the former President of Georgia has slimmed down.

● On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred for treatment to Ukraine.

● According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, after the video of the court proceedings against Mikhail Saakashvili was released, the situation “reached a boiling point,” prompting Kyiv to take a sharp but “just step.”

● Earlier, on June 16th, Mikhail Saakashvili stated his intention to actively participate in Georgian politics.

● Mikhail Saakashvili has been in prison since the fall of 2021. He was arrested immediately after returning to Georgia on charges of illegal border crossing.

● Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated while in prison. Since May 2022, he has been held at the “Vivamed” clinic in Tbilisi. Over 20 independent doctors have stated that Saakashvili is in critical condition.

● Saakashvili’s family members and lawyers have requested a deferral or release from punishment due to his health condition and have filed this petition in court. However, a verdict on Mikhail Saakashvili has not been issued yet.

● On May 12, 2023, the Strasbourg court denied Mikhail Saakashvili’s request for transfer to Poland for treatment. However, according to Saakashvili’s lawyer, this is not a final decision but rather a “temporary measure.”