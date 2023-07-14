Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Requests Pardon for Saakashvili

A draft appeal has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, containing a request for the humanitarian pardon of Mikheil Saakashvili and his transfer abroad for medical treatment.

The appeal has been signed by 87 deputies, including the leader of the ruling party “Servant of the People,” David Arakhamia.

On July 13, 44 members of the European Parliament called on the Georgian authorities to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to one of the clinics in EU countries where he can receive the necessary medical assistance.



44 members of the European Parliament addressed President Salome Zourabichvili, Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. They note that EU member states and candidates expect commitment to European values, which includes the respect for human rights at all levels.



“As members of the European Parliament, we emphasize the importance of universal human values that recognize the dignity of every individual. We expect that EU member states and candidates will unequivocally demonstrate their unwavering commitment to these pan-European values.



Any further integration between Georgia and the European Union is based on demonstrating the same unwavering commitment to fundamental humanitarian principles, including human compassion and the basic rights of every individual to receive proper medical assistance,” the statement says.





“The draft entails an appeal to the President of Georgia, as well as to parliamentarians of EU member states, European parliamentarians, the United Nations, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, and the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO.

The goal of this legislative initiative is to achieve a humanitarian pardon from President Salome Zourabichvili for the Ukrainian citizen and the former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, taking into account his health condition.

Additionally, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calls on President Zourabichvili to allow the authorized human rights representative to visit Mikheil Saakashvili,” the Ukrainian Rada’s draft states.

The document also includes an appeal to the parliaments of EU member states to adopt the necessary decisions and resolutions to ensure that President Salome Zourabichvili carries out a humanitarian act and pardons Mikheil Saakashvili.

● On July 3, Saakashvili participated in a court hearing via video link, where a case regarding the dispersal of a rally on November 7, 2007, is being reviewed. A photo taken from the courtroom shows the significant weight loss of the former President of Georgia, who has been in prison since October 2021.

● On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Mikheil Saakashvili be transferred to Ukraine for medical treatment.

● According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after the video of Saakashvili’s trial was published, tensions reached a boiling point, prompting Kyiv to take a bold but “justified step.”

● Earlier, on June 16, Mikheil Saakashvili stated his intention to be “very active” in Georgian politics.

● Mikheil Saakashvili has been in prison since the fall of 2021. He was arrested for illegally crossing the Georgian border.

● Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated while in prison. Since May 2022, the politician has been in the Vivamed clinic in Tbilisi. Over 20 independent doctors have stated that Saakashvili is in a critical condition.

● Family members and lawyers of the former president have requested a deferral or release based on his health condition and have submitted a petition to the court. However, a verdict for Mikheil Saakashvili has not been announced. Judge Giorgi Arevadze pronounced the decision at the final hearing.

● On May 12, 2023, the European Court of Human Rights denied Mikheil Saakashvili’s transfer for treatment in Poland. According to Saakashvili’s lawyer, the European Court of Human Rights has not yet made a final decision on his case, and this response is only a “temporary measure.” The Georgian Minister of Justice stated that this indicates that “all actions of the state were correct and in line with the highest human rights standards.”