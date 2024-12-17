Maximum conscription age in Azerbaijan to be lowered to 30

Azerbaijan lowers maximum conscription age

The Milli Majlis has passed amendments in the first reading to the Criminal Code, Migration Code, and Code of Administrative Offenses, as well as the laws “On the Protection of Public Health,” “On the Approval of Regulations on Military Service,” “On Psychiatric Care,” “On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization in the Republic of Azerbaijan,” and “On Military Duty and Military Service.”

According to the Report outlet, the decision was made during today’s parliamentary plenary session.

According to the proposed amendments, conscripts will be defined as Azerbaijani male citizens aged 18 to 30 who are registered or subject to initial military registration and have not completed mandatory active military service. Under current legislation, this age limit is set at 18 to 35.

As a result, the maximum age for serving in Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces under active military service will be lowered from 36.5 years to 31.5 years, since the duration of active military service is one and a half years.

The proposed amendments also tighten penalties for failing to provide information within the time limits established by the “Law on Military Duty and Military Service.” This includes details regarding the registration or deregistration of conscripts and reservists at their place of residence, recognition of their disability, changes in surname, name, patronymic, date and place of birth in civil status records, death registration, as well as the initiation of criminal proceedings or a court sentence that has come into legal force.

Officials will face fines ranging from 300 to 500 manats [approximately $170-290], up from the current 150 to 250 manats [about $90-150]. Legal entities will face fines of 900 to 1,100 manats [about $530-650], up from the current 300 to 500 manats [approximately $170-290].

Avoiding military service without legal grounds or evading a mobilization call will result in imprisonment for up to two years. The same offenses committed during wartime will be punishable by imprisonment for three to six years.