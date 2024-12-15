fbpx
Protests in Georgia
Protests in Georgia

Amnesty International on Georgia: "Systematic, state-sanctioned human rights violations"

Amnesty International on police violence in Georgia

Amnesty International on police violence in Georgia. Photo David Pipia / JAMnews
Amnesty International has released a report on the situation in Georgia, highlighting systematic, state-sanctioned human rights violations in the country. The organization urges the Georgian authorities to end violence, release detained protesters, and conduct a thorough investigation into attacks on protesters and their beatings.

The wave of protests in Georgia erupted after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the country would suspend negotiations with the European Union.

Amnesty International reports that over 300 protesters, the majority of all those detained, were subjected to brutal treatment by the police, with many cases amounting to torture.

More than 80 people were hospitalized with serious injuries, including facial fractures, other bone fractures, and head injuries.

The report documents and analyzes human rights violations based on testimony from injured protesters and journalists, footage and photographs taken during the protests, and interviews with Georgian human rights defenders.

Key points from the report:

● On November 29, mass demonstrations began in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. Thousands protested in front of the parliament building and on several central streets, with protests also taking place across the country. In response, police used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, escalating the situation.

● As a result of violence and clashes, many people were injured. Videos documented the brutal beating of peaceful protesters and journalists by special forces. Police pursued protesters beyond protest zones, searched their homes and offices, and made arrests. To date, over 460 people have been detained, including 430 on administrative charges and 30 on criminal charges.

The scale of unlawful use of force, torture, and other forms of mistreatment by police suggests they are operating under government-sanctioned directives and are emboldened by impunity.

Courts have largely ignored the growing evidence of torture and violations of the right to a fair trial.

● Over 160 individuals have been fined and subjected to administrative penalties. The police and criminal justice system appear to be used to intimidate, harass, and suppress peaceful dissent, reflecting institutionalized repression.

● Amnesty International has expressed deep concern over the escalation of protests in Georgia and urged the international community to show solidarity with those peacefully exercising their rights.

● The organization urges the authorities to immediately end violence by the police and unidentified groups acting with police complicity, to protect and uphold human rights, and to ensure the respect of all human rights in the country, including the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

● The authorities must investigate the unlawful use of force. An urgent, thorough, independent, impartial, transparent, and effective investigation should be conducted into allegations of excessive force, including the misuse of tear gas, water cannons, and batons, as well as cases of torture and other forms of mistreatment.

