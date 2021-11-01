Mask-wearing outdoors is once again mandatory in Armenia, tougher measures are expected

Since November 1, wearing a mask on the street has again become mandatory in Armenia. The government plans to introduce stricter anti-epidemic measures amid the next wave of coronavirus with extremely high rates of both morbidity and mortality – incomparable with previous, even the most difficult periods of the pandemic.

The tightening of measures will affect those who have not yet been vaccinated or are late with the second dose of vaccination.

As of November 1, 1,071 new cases of infection were detected. Moreover, in recent weeks, this figure has exceeded 2,000. During the day, another 51 have died, the total death toll has reached 6,379 people. Since October 26, by decision of the government, universities have switched to distance learning, school holidays have been extended by a week, and the issue of extending them for another week is already being discussed.

The Armenian government intends to avoid a lockdown by stimulating vaccinations and introducing strict anti-epidemic restrictions.

Pending measures

Since October 1, all working citizens of Armenia who have not yet been vaccinated, are obliged to submit a negative coronavirus test result to the employer once every two weeks. This does not apply to those who have already received the first dose of the vaccine. However, now a new measure is being introduced: the test will also have to be taken by those who are late for their second dose of vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that they are discussing the introduction of another measure. It may soon be necessary to submit a vaccination QR code or a negative test result to visit cafes, restaurants, cinemas and entertainment events.

It is also possible that from December 1, unvaccinated citizens of Armenia who get sick with coronavirus will be treated at their own expense.

Armenian media began writing about this from the beginning of October. Press Secretary of the Ministry of Health Hripsime Khachatryan does not deny this information. She stated that the issue is under discussion:

“The average cost of inpatient treatment for a patient with Covid-19 is 800,000 drams [about $ 1,700], but depending on the patient’s condition – in a severe or extremely serious condition, this amount naturally increases and exceeds one million drams [about $ 2,000 ]”.

The situation is difficult, but there will be no lockdown

All these measures are being discussed in the government, since a decision has already been made that there will be no more lockdown in the country. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself stated that his cabinet’s strategy is to stimulate vaccinations and avoid the collapse of the economy.

Meanwhile, 27 medical centers across the country are now serving coronavirus patients. More than 3,000 beds are constantly occupied, more than a 1,000 people are in serious condition, more than 300 are in critical condition, more than 100 are connected to artificial respiration devices, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said earlier.

She also presented figures showing the effectiveness of vaccination:

“In general, out of 30,433 citizens with a positive test, that is, active cases, 1,702 people were vaccinated, out of 3,100 hospitalized citizens the number of vaccinated is only 96. Out of 1,500 citizens receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, we have only five people. who have been vaccinated”.