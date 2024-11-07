fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

Macron, Scholz, and Tusk press Georgia to shift course and enact reforms

messenger vk-black email copy print

European leaders urge Georgia to reform

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a joint statement on the current political situation in Georgia, urging the Georgian government to change its course.

In the statement, made under the framework of the so-called Weimar Triangle format, European leaders stated that they would be unable to support the start of EU accession talks with Georgia unless reforms are implemented in the country.

“Unless Georgia reverses its current course of action and demonstrates tangible reform efforts, in particular by repealing recent legislation that runs counter to European values and principles, we will not be in a position to support the opening of accession negotiations with Georgia,” the statement reads.

Previously, the heads of parliamentary committees from European countries and members of the European Parliament also issued a joint statement, expressing concern over the “unprecedented number of incidents and systemic violations” observed during Georgia’s parliamentary elections on October 26. In their statement, they called for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, and a review of visa liberalization.

European leaders urge Georgia to reform

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 27 October-1 November, 2024

2

"Armenia isn't militarizing but raising cost of attacking it": opinion

3

Accounts of Georgian employees of the "Atlantic Council" have been frozen

4

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

5

Georgian manganese mines and ferroalloy plant halt operations, leaving 5,400 jobless

6

"Georgia will become a pariah state." Experts' views on the international boycott of the elections

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews