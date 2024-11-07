Macron, Scholz, and Tusk press Georgia to shift course and enact reforms

European leaders urge Georgia to reform

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a joint statement on the current political situation in Georgia, urging the Georgian government to change its course.

In the statement, made under the framework of the so-called Weimar Triangle format, European leaders stated that they would be unable to support the start of EU accession talks with Georgia unless reforms are implemented in the country.

“Unless Georgia reverses its current course of action and demonstrates tangible reform efforts, in particular by repealing recent legislation that runs counter to European values and principles, we will not be in a position to support the opening of accession negotiations with Georgia,” the statement reads.

Previously, the heads of parliamentary committees from European countries and members of the European Parliament also issued a joint statement, expressing concern over the “unprecedented number of incidents and systemic violations” observed during Georgia’s parliamentary elections on October 26. In their statement, they called for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, and a review of visa liberalization.

