EU lawmakers urge sanctions on Georgian officials over 'systemic election violations'

EU urges Georgian election investigation

The chairs of European parliamentary committees and Members of the European Parliament issued a joint statement regarding the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia, expressing concern over an “unprecedented number of systemic violations” observed during the election.

Among other demands, the statement calls for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, and a review of EU visa liberalization with Georgia.

The statement was signed by heads of foreign and European committees from the parliaments of Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Moldova, and Ukraine, as well as members of the European Parliament.

“Standing strongly in solidarity with nations that adhere to the values of democracy, fundamental freedoms and rule of law. Standing strongly with the Georgian people and their European choice.

Noting with deep regret Georgia’s recent democratic backsliding, including the enactment of anti-European legislation limiting the space for independent civil society organizations and human rights.

Reiterating our deepest concern about the fact that Parliamentary elections in Georgia of October 26 were marked with the unprecedented number of incidents and systemic violations which were reported by international observers. Noting that integrity of elections and upholding the rule of law are an integral part and fundamentals of the European values to which Georgia as an EU candidate country has to demonstrate its commitment,” the statement reads.

The authors believe that an international investigation into the systematic violations observed during the elections is essential and urge Georgian authorities to ensure transparency and public access to voting records:

“All allegations of electoral manipulation (including, during the pre-election period), especially with regard to voter intimidation and vote buying must be transparently investigated. The allegations at hand are so serious, that only the independent international inquiry can address and investigate these elections and of all reported violations in the pre-electoral period and during the elections.

The statement also demand Georgian authorities make “the voting protocols available and publicly transparent, so that each voter can verify if the information on their voting fact, time and place is factually accurate” and repeal all laws that undermine “the fundamental rights and freedoms of Georgian citizens and organizations and runs counter to the values and principles upon which the EU is founded.”

Additionally, the statement calls for freezing funds involved in aid and cooperation projects with Georgian state and public institutions:

“We call on the European Union and the trans-Atlantic allies to impose sanctions on the officials and political leaders of Georgia, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, who are responsible for violations of the electoral process, including for the use of state institutions and administrative resources throughout the electoral process.

We call the freezing of all EU funds engaged in assistance and cooperation projects with the state and public institutions of Georgia with the exception of those dedicated to the supporting of civil society and the establishment of rule of law structures. At the same time, we call international partners to increase financial assistance to Georgia’s civil society and independent media, based on respect for democracy and the rule of law.“

Highlighting the importance of visa liberalization for Georgian citizens, especially the youth, European parliamentarians urge a review of this policy, including the potential suspension of the visa-free regime if the conditions mentioned above are not met.

According to official data, the ruling Georgian Dream party won the October 26 parliamentary elections with nearly 54% of the vote—12% higher than exit poll results. Observers and experts reported thousands of voting irregularities and instances of fraud in the election process.

