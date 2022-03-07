Live updates: Russian-Ukrainian war, day 12

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Several Ukrainian and Western sources say that the Russian army has already lost more than 11,000 soldiers killed and wounded. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or under siege. Two rounds of negotiations have failed to yield significant results. There is an expectation that Russia will increase the pace and strength of strikes against key cities, including Kyiv. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, military volunteers are joining Ukranian territorial defense from all over the world, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been announced. According to UN estimates, at least 1.5 million refugees have already left Ukraine.

President Zelensky is calling for more international assistance, including demanding that NATO close the skies over Ukraine.

