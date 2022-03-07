Live updates: Russian-Ukrainian war, day 12
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Several Ukrainian and Western sources say that the Russian army has already lost more than 11,000 soldiers killed and wounded. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or under siege. Two rounds of negotiations have failed to yield significant results. There is an expectation that Russia will increase the pace and strength of strikes against key cities, including Kyiv. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, military volunteers are joining Ukranian territorial defense from all over the world, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been announced. According to UN estimates, at least 1.5 million refugees have already left Ukraine.
President Zelensky is calling for more international assistance, including demanding that NATO close the skies over Ukraine.
Azerbaijani consulate in Kharkiv was shelled
The Azerbaijani consulate in Kharkiv has been, Nexta live reports.
Russia partially lifts sanctions on Georgia - milk export in exchange for what?
In the midst of its aggression in Ukraine and the unprecedented severity of international sanctions, Russia has lifted a ban on export of dairy products of several Georgian enterprises. This decision has immediately sparked outrage among the country’s opposition and society. Disappointment with the Georgian authorities has also been expressed by Kyiv, which called such a development of Georgian-Russian economic relations a “stab in the back”. Analysis of the situation and statement by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine here
Summary of events by 9 am: Ukraine is ready to discuss security guarantees outside NATO membership - Arakhamia
The shelling of cities in Ukraine has intensified since the night. The day before, Ukrainian and Western military sources claimed that Russian forces were regrouping and preparing for a full-scale assault on key cities and Kyiv. Fuel for the tanks was delivered from Belarus.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that “precision strikes will be delivered to Ukrainian enterprises”.
Polish President Andrzej Duda believes the opposite: “Russian troops have neither enthusiasm, nor readiness to storm Kyiv”, he tweeted.
MoD: Russian forces have made minimal gains in the past 48 hours, with their forces bogged down in stiff Ukrainian resistance and fuel and logistics issues. The Pentagon says that a huge column of tanks near Kiev is still standing still – presumably, it got stuck in the mud and burned all the fuel.
Ukraine is ready to discuss security guarantees outside of NATO membership, together with international partners. This statement was made by the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, David Arakhamia, in an interview with Fox News. “NATO is clearly saying that they will not talk with Ukraine about membership in the Alliance for another 5-10 years, but Ukraine needs security guarantees immediately”, Arakhamia said.
Russia is recruiting Syrians who know how to fight in urban areas, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing four American officials.
Latest news from Ukraine:
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to deliver air strikes on Ukraine.
The battles for Kharkiv continue.
Video: Shelling of Kharkov at dawn:
Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Chuguev.
There are fights for control over Bucha, Gostomel and in the Irpen region – all in the suburbs of Kyiv. Irpen has been left without electricity, water and heating for more than three days, there is no food and water delivery, the invaders forbade the townspeople to leave their houses.
In the Nikolaev region, the Russian army crossed the Ingul River and occupied Kashpero-Nikolaevka. Nikolaev was hit with multiple rocket launchers.
VIDEO: After the shelling of Nikolaev tonight:
The Russian army is conducting a tank attack on Zaporozhye.
Odessa region was hit from the sea near the village of Tuzla. Local authorities reported that the strike targeted critical infrastructure.
In the city of Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, as a result of air strikes, two residential buildings and an employment center have been destroyed, and several more apartment buildings have been damaged.
Russian troops are intensively shelling settlements on the outskirts of Kyiv. The day before, a checkpoint for the evacuation of civilians was struck, killing eight people, including two children, who were trying to leave their homes.
Under siege and under heavy shelling is Mariupol and Volnovakha. Local residents could not be evacuated, despite the declared ceasefire and “green corridors”.
NATO will not close the sky over Ukraine, as this threatens to start a third world war
Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN that imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would almost certainly mean “the beginning of World War III.” This was also stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock: “NATO will not close the airspace over Ukraine, because it is responsible for the lives of Europeans. The closure will mean entering into a military conflict with Russia, NATO planes will shoot Russian planes. This will endanger the lives of millions of Europeans and people on the planet”.
Today, the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place.
The price of Brent oil exceeded $130 per barrel, beating the record of 2012 at over $128. In 2008, Brent oil cost $143.
According to UN estimates, at least 1.5 million refugees have left Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
International members of the OSCE mission left Ukraine.
Ukraine has suspended the export of a number of crucial products: meat, rye, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt.
Sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine
The UK will provide Ukraine with $100 million through the World Bank.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel demanded a decision to exclude the Russian Federation from Interpol.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives (lower house of Congress) Nancy Pelosi said she was exploring legislative options for isolating Russia, including a ban on Russian oil.
Denmark will get rid of Russian gas and significantly increase its defense budget. It is reported by Reuters with reference to the words of Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen.
South Korea will stop transactions with the Central Bank of Russia.
VTB Bank, which fell under sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is leaving the European market. Earlier, a similar decision was made by Sberbank.
Netflix, American Express, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers are among the latest major companies which have left the Russian market.
TikTok said it was temporarily suspending operations in Russia, “for fear of the consequences of the new ‘law on fakes’, which provides for 15 years in prison for Russian residents for information about the war in Ukraine that does not match the official one.
Mikhail Fishman, a journalist for the independent Russian TV channel Dozhd, was denied entry to Georgia: “This is a demonstration of Georgia’s attitude towards independent Russian media, which are now being persecuted in Russia and are in danger like never before”.
The Anonymous hackers broke all the state TV channels of the Russian Federation in several streaming services and broadcast the truth about the war in Ukraine
In Russia
Since the beginning of the war, there have been protests in support of Ukraine in different cities of Russia. To this day, 13,019 of their participants have been detained.
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill: “Donbass is being punished for refusing to hold gay parades. This is a war of values. There is a loyalty test, which is a kind of pass to their “happy” world, and this test is a gay parade. If people or countries reject these demands, then they do not enter their world, they become strangers to them.
PHOTO: 11-year-old boy from Zaporozhye crossed the border into Slovakia on his own. He had a passport and a phone number written on his hand. His parents were forced to stay in Ukraine.
