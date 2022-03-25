Russia-Ukraine war, day 30 - live updates
Russia-Ukraine war: news, photo, video. The second month since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or still under siege. The resistance of the Ukrainian army, coupled with international support, slowed down the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees have already left Ukraine.
Summary of events by 09.30: Ramzan Kadyrov spreads fakes about the capture of Mariupol center
🔘 Ramzan Kadyrov reported on his telegram channel that “brave Chechen fighters liberated the administration building of Mariupol and hoisted our flag over it”. This statement was repeated by many pro-Kremlin media outlets. But after the video was published on the channel, the “building of the administration of Mariupol” turned out to be the district prosecutor’s office of the Levoberezhny district of the city.
🔘 Advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich reports that Russian troops tried to take Chernobaevka for the tenth time, but the assault once again ended in failure
🔘 Forbes: the Ukrainian army now has 43 more tanks than at the beginning of the war. According to analysts, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 530 tanks, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost 74, but captured 117 enemy tanks.
🔘 Zelensky awarded the title of “Hero City of Ukraine” to four more cities: Bucha, Irpin, Nikolaev and Akhtyrka. The President also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to seven servicemen of the National Guard, five of them posthumously.
🔘 According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the attack on the port of Berdyansk occupied by the invaders, the large landing ship “Saratov” was destroyed. Large landing ships “Caesar Kunikov” and “Novocherkassk” were damaged.
🔘 Police General of Ukraine Vyacheslav Abroskin offered himself to the Russian troops as a hostage in exchange for the evacuation of children from Mariupol.
Video: At night, a residential area of Kharkov was shelled – Trukha
In the world:
🔘 Ukraine has told the US that it needs 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day, as well as an assistance in the form of hundreds more anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles than previously requested, CNN reports, citing Ukraine’s appeal. By March 7, the US and other NATO members had sent about 17,000 anti-tank missiles and 2,000 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Also on the list are jet aircraft, attack helicopters and anti-aircraft missile systems such as the S-300. The document lists two types of Russian-made aircraft. According to a list provided by CNN, Ukraine has requested 36 aircraft of each type.
🔘 Canada imposed sanctions against 160 members of the Federation Council “for promoting and allowing violations of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. In the coming days, new bans will be introduced on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia “with the aim of undermining and weakening the capabilities of the Russian armed forces”.
🔘 Chancellor Scholz said that Germany will not pay for gas and oil in rubles because the supply contracts provide for payment in dollars or euros.
🔘 The EU countries agreed to create a trust fund from which the restoration of Ukraine after the end of hostilities will be financed. In addition, the heads of state and government of the EU countries called on the European Commission to “continue to provide technical assistance to Ukraine to help carry out the necessary reforms”.
Photo: Ukrainian soldier with British NLAW ATGM — UNIAN
In Russia:
🔘 Russian regional airlines using An-24 and An-26 passenger planes for flights to hard-to-reach destinations in Siberia and the Far East have warned of the risks of suspension of flights due to the closure of the Rostov Civil Aviation Plant No. 412. Now engines for such aircraft will be available only at one Aramil aircraft plant in the Sverdlovsk region, which used to belong to the Ministry of Defense.
🔘 There are now no restrictions on the return of the death penalty in Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said in an interview with RIA Novosti:
“If necessary, the legal position of the Constitutional Court, which approved an indefinite moratorium on the death penalty, will be reviewed”
🔘 Since March 10, the most popular payment systems – Visa and Mastercard – have stopped working with Russia. Their cards continue to be serviced within Russia, but now it is impossible to pay with them abroad or in foreign online stores. To circumvent these restrictions, the Russians began to issue cards of the Chinese UnionPay payment system. The cost of their release in the current conditions reaches 15,000 rubles, and the terms reach several weeks.
🔘 Medinsky proposed to “immediately” introduce morning prayer in schools to the glory of Russia, citing a similar practice in the United States. The Ministry of Education said they were ready to discuss Medinsky’s proposal.
Video: A very strong explosion in the Kiyv region. There is no information about the incident yet – Realny Kyiv
Summary of events by 00.00: "Freedom must be armed. Life must conquer death" - Zelensky at G7 summit
🔘 Address of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the leaders of the G7:
“It is better to give Ukraine the support with weapons that we really need now, than to look for weapons for other countries later – Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic countries, Poland, the countries of Central Asia. This is in our interest. It’s in your best interest. This is in the interests of all democracies. Freedom must be armed. Life must conquer death”.
🔘 NATO at an emergency summit demanded that Russia immediately declare a truce with Ukraine. The alliance also announced the creation of four international military groups in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, in addition to moving 40,000 troops to the alliance’s eastern borders.
Video: American volunteers participates in battles against Russian troops in the Kiyv region – Nexta live
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 6 people have been killed, 15 injured as a result of the shelling of the humanitarian aid center of the “Nova Poshta” on the Academician Pavlova street” — Governor of Kharkiv Region Oleg Sinegubov
🔘 The Kyiv-Ivano-Frankivsk evacuation train came under fire near Vasylkiv, Ukrzaliznytsya reports. Windows were shattered in three carriages, no one was hurt.
🔘 During the month of the war in Kyiv, 75 civilians were killed, including four children, said the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko. According to him, 87 multi-storey residential buildings, 10 private houses, 12 schools and 6 kindergartens were damaged in the city.
🔘 Almost 200 civilians were killed in Chernihiv, the Russian army is shelling not the military, but residential facilities – head of the regional administration Vyacheslav Chaus in an interview with Liga.net
🔘 The fall of the Ukrainian economy due to the war is currently estimated at 35-60% of GDP. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostislav Shurma on the air of the telethon.
🔘 Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations introduced one-time payements “in the liberated territories of Ukraine”. 10,000 will be paid to individuals from “the most socially vulnerable groups of the population – pensioners and public sector employees”.
🔘 The Antonov Concern proposes to create an International Fund for the revival of the An-225 Mriya transport aircraft destroyed by the Russian invaders. The company assures that this is real, since it has retained the design and scientific and technical documentation.
“We propose to establish the International Fund for the revival of the An-225 Mriya transportation aircraft”, said Antonov Sergey Bychkov, General Director of the State Enterprise Antonov.
An-225 “Mriya” was the world’s largest transport aircraft, made in a single copy. It was destroyed during the fighting for Gostomel airport in the early days of the Russian invasion.
Video: Russian missile hit one of the yards in Kyiv — Realny Kyiv
In the world:
🔘 Joe Biden called for the exclusion of Russia from the G20 and suggested inviting Ukraine to the summit of the organization.
🔘 Due to the events in Ukraine, an unprecedented food crisis may arise in the world, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the G7 summit. US President Joe Biden has also expressed concern about this.
🔘 The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine. 140 states voted for the resolution, 38 abstained. Five opposed: Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus.
- Georgia voted for
- Armenia abstained
- Representatives of Azerbaijan did not participate in the voting
- 🔘 Shoigu does not answer calls from the Pentagon for more than a week. The Pentagon said that over the past 7-10 days, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chief of Staff Mark Milley have tried several times to get in touch with Russian Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. But the Russian military leadership does not make contact. The hotline, created specifically to resolve possible conflicts in the airspace, has not yet been used for its intended purpose, writes The Washington Post.
🔘 Nord Stream 2 AG intends to file for bankruptcy in the coming days, according to the Stuttgarter Zeitung, citing CEO Matthias Warnig.
Video: the consequences of the fighting in Irpin — Real Kyiv
In Russia:
🔘 In Russia, the word “dismissal” has apparently been banned. Russian employers reported the “release” of 59,000 workers, according to the Russian Interfax.
“Almost 14,000 employees are on leave without pay. About 59,000 people have been released, which is 10% more than on March 1. At the same time, we do not record information about mass layoffs, which the organization must warn about in advance”, said Elena Mukhtiyarova, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, on Thursday at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Social Innovations of the Subjects of the Russian Federation under the Federation Council.
🔘 12 fighters of the Russian Guard from the Krasnodar OMON refused to go to Ukraine. The refusal to carry out the order was explained by the fighters of the Russian Guard as illegal. The fighters were returned to Krasnodar, they conducted an internal check and were fired from service. They filed a lawsuit for reinstatement, believing that they were fired illegally.
Video: journalists from pro-Russian channels decided to walk around Mariupol, looking for residents who sympathize with Russia, but got an unexpected response — UNIAN
Summary of events by 19.30: "Russia won't end with Ukraine" - Zelensky's address at NATO summit
🔘 President Zelensky spoke at the NATO summit. Here are the key points from his speech:
- I’m sure you understand that Russia has no intention of ending [inavsion] with Ukraine. It wants to go further, against the eastern members of NATO. The Baltic States, Poland – that’s for sure. Will NATO then stop thinking about it, worrying about how Russia will react? Who can be sure of this?
- Again, please, never, never tell us that our army does not meet NATO standards. We have shown what our standards are capable of, and how much we can give to common security in Europe and the world.
- You can give us one percent of all your aircraft. One percent of all your tanks. One percent! We cannot just buy it – such supplies depend only on the decision of NATO.
- Yes, it’s true, we’re not in the Alliance. Not in the most powerful defense association in the world. It feels like we’re in a gray area. Between the West and Russia. But we protect all our common values with you.
🔘 The US will accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine and other people “escaping Russian aggression” – White House.
🔘 As of March 23, more than 3.6 million people left Ukraine, of which went to:
- Poland – 2173944 people
- Romania – 563519 people
- Moldova – 374059 people
- Hungary – 330877 people
- Russia – 271254 people
- Slovakia – 260244 people
Photo: Ukrainian child evacuated from the war zone – Meduza
🔘 Today, the first full-fledged exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine took place. Ukraine exchanged 10 Russian prisoners of war for 10 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Irina Vereshchuk. Also, 11 civilian sailors rescued from a ship flooded near Odessa were handed over to the Russian side. 19 sailors returned to Ukraine from the rescue ship “Sapphire”, seized by Russia while trying to take the military from the Zmainiy island. Russia also agreed to return the ship itself.
🔘 Russian artillery fired at the Novaya Poshta settlement in Kharkiv, near which local residents received humanitarian aid. According to preliminary data, six people were killed, another 15 were injured.
🔘 The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to introduce criminal liability for photographing and recording the movements of the Ukrainian army.
🔘 The city council of Mariupol claims that a car of Russian troops with a loudspeaker is driving through the city, announcing that Zaporozhye no longer accepts refugees, Odessa has fallen and that people need to go to Russia. The authorities recalled that the evacuation in Zaporozhye continues, the evacuation from Nikolsky is “in progress”, and “Ukraine does not abandon its own people”. Information about the capture of Odessa is also not true.
🔘 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Russian army “has no success in the Izyum direction”. According to the agency, the Russians “suffered losses and retreated to the southern part of the city”. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated in the morning that Izyum had come under the control of Russian troops.
🔘 Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea annexed by Russia Georgy Muradov claims that in the southern regions of Ukraine, which are under the control of the Russian military, people began to use rubles, refusing hryvnia, RIA Novosti writes. We are talking about the captured settlements of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, including Melitopol.
Photo: Besieged Mariupol today – UNIAN
In the world:
🔘 NATO leaders warned Russia against the use of chemical weapons. “Any use by Russia of chemical or biological weapons would be unacceptable and would have dire consequences”, NATO said in a statement following the Brussels summit.
🔘 Statements by Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit:
- NATO will not deploy peacekeepers into the territory of Ukraine at the suggestion of Poland, as this could turn into a war with Russia;
- Ukraine will receive equipment for protection against chemical, biological and nuclear weapons, as well as cyber defense equipment;
- The Alliance does not intend to allow the war to spread beyond Ukraine;
- NATO will increase its military presence in the East, strengthen air defense and missile defense systems and additionally create four multinational battle groups in Europe
🔘 German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economics Robert Gabeck announced that the Bundeswehr no longer has weapons that could be transferred to Ukraine, reports Der Tagesspiegel. Christine Lambrecht said that the possibility of transferring weapons from the Bundeswehr reserves to Ukraine has already been exhausted “and we are looking into what other options exist”, she added.
🔘 The EU came to the conclusion that Russia wants to occupy Ukraine, it is not interested in negotiations. The head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, believes that Russia is not yet interested in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine, since its army has not achieved its military goals. It wants to surround the coast to the border with Moldova and isolate Ukraine from the sea.
The United States announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The list included:
- 328 State Duma deputies who supported the recognition of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR
- 48 Russian defense enterprises
- head of Sberbank German Gref
- State Duma as a legal entity
In addition, the current sanctions now apply to any transactions with gold, if they are associated with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
🔘 The Sejm of Poland has officially recognized Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal.
🔘 Switzerland will freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian officials and oligarchs, but will not confiscate them because they do not have laws allowing this, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.
Photo: Unexploded MLRS shell in one of the apartments in Kharkiv – UNIAN
In Russia:
🔘 The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published information according to which the United States allegedly exercises control over biological laboratories in Ukraine. The scheme includes: George Soros, Hunter Biden, as well as the laboratory that developed the Manhattan Project. All these activities are coordinated by the Pentagon and the State Department, Russia alleges.
🔘 Shoigu appeared at a meeting of the Security Council, TASS writes. The agency, citing Peskov, reports that the Minister of Defense reported to Putin on the course of the war in Ukraine and efforts to provide assistance to the population.
Photo: Residents of Kherson, captured by the Russian army, hung a large flag of Ukraine on one of the main buildings of the city. Previously, they had already done this, but the flag was removed- UNIAN
Summary of events by 15.30: Large landing ship with equipment destroyed in the port of captured Berdyansk, Russia uses phosphorus ammunition
🔘 The enemy ship destroyed in the port near Berdyansk could be carrying up to 20 tanks. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.
“The destroyed ship in Berdyansk could carry up to 20 tanks, 45 armored personnel carriers and 400 paratroopers. This is a huge target that was hit by our military”, she said.
🔘 Kyiv is negotiating security guarantees with the United States, Britain, Germany, France and Turkey, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba
Photo: large landing ship “Orsk” burning in the port of Berdyansk. The fuel depot is also on fire – Nexta live
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Sergei Gaidai, said that the Russian military fired at the city of Rubizhne at night with phosphorus ammunition. Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Kremennaya, Novodruzhesk and Voevodovka were also hit by missiles, Gaidai said. According to preliminary data, four people died, of which two were children.
🔘 The authorities of the Zaporozhye region report that in the village of Obilnoe, Melitopol district, three teenagers found a dangerous object (probably a mine or explosive ammunition) and played with it until it detonated. The children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
🔘 Due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 128 children have been killed, and more than 172 were injured. – Office of the Prosecutor of Ukraine
🔘 Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 87 residential buildings, 10 private estates, 12 schools and 6 kindergartens have been damaged in Kyiv, local authorities report
🔘 This morning enemy ships shelled Odessa. This was announced by the speaker of the operational headquarters of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Sergei Bratchuk. According to him, in the morning Russian ships fired several shots towards Odessa.
Video: Burnt civilian cars on the road to Irpin — UNIAN
In the world:
🔘 The UK has expanded its sanctions lists: they included 59 more individuals and organizations. Among the new names are the head of Sberbank German Gref and businessman Oleg Tinkov. Among the organizations are Sovcomflot, RusHydro, Russian Railways, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, Rosselkhozbank.
🔘 The White House has assembled a special team of officials who are developing scenarios for Washington’s response in case Moscow uses nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine, writes The New York Times. The probability of this is currently assessed as low. The group is also working on scenarios for actions in the event that Russia spreads military operations to the territories of other countries – for example, Moldova or Georgia.
🔘 Apple banned the use of Russian Mir cards in Apple Pay
🔘 Western Union has stopped money transfers in Russia since March 24.
🔘 Poland blocked the bank accounts of the Russian embassy.
🔘 The Ukrainian Institute of Mass Information reports 148 crimes against journalists and the media that Russian troops have committed since the beginning of the invasion. Five journalists were killed, seven were injured, and six were kidnapped. Some of these people were tortured. At least 70 regional media outlets were forced to shut down as a result of threats from Russians. As a result of the shelling of 10 TV towers, which are civilian objects, television and radio broadcasting was stopped in eight regions of Ukraine. It was not possible to restore it everywhere.
Video: Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the peoples of the world — Nexta live
In Russia:
🔘 A meeting between Putin and Zelensky is possible, but subject to the development of its details, said the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko
🔘 The Ministry of Defense claims that the Russian military took control of the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region
🔘 Peskov on the absence of Defense Minister Shoigu in the media space “Now is not the time for media activity of the Minister of Defense”.
🔘 Tour operators began to offer “card tours” abroad for Visa and Mastercard. “Vestnik ATOR” reports that such tours are replacing the “vaccine tours” that are losing relevance. The first offers for tours to Uzbekistan have already appeared on the market. During a three-day trip, tourists receive an international payment card at a local bank, where they are accompanied by a representative of the tour operator. All necessary documents are collected in advance. In the near future, tour operators plan to expand the geography – to Armenia, Kazakhstan, Turkey.
🔘 The devaluation of the ruble and logistical problems can lead to a drop in alcohol imports in the Russian Federation by 20-40%. Kommersant writes about this with reference to market participants.
🔘 AvtoVAZ has begun work on “import-substituted” versions of Lada models, which will have fewer imported components, especially critical ones, the company said.
Summary of events by 10.00: UNSC refuses to adopt Russia's draft resolution on Ukraine
🔘 Today marks exactly one month since the Russian attack on Ukraine.
🔘 US President Biden is flying to Europe for an emergency meeting between NATO and the G7 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
🔘 The UN Security Council did not adopt the draft Russian resolution on Ukraine. All members of the Security Council – except Russia and China – abstained. The draft resolution has called for a ceasefire and the evacuation of the civilian population from the battle zones, but most members of the Security Council refused to support it, because the text did not condemn Russia as the culprit of the emerging humanitarian crisis. Belarus, Syria and North Korea have agreed to become co-sponsors of the Russian draft resolution, but they are not members of the Security Council.
🔘 The Times writes that Russia plans to suppress the protests in Ukrainian Kherson with great terror. The FSB will break into the houses of the locals in the middle of the night and take them to Russia. In addition, the invaders intend to disperse peaceful actions by shooting demonstrators. Previously, Russian troops have already used force to disperse peaceful protests in the captured Kherson.
Video: Armed Forces of Ukraine ambush Russian troops using thermal imagers — Realny Kyiv
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 Ukrainian media, citing a high-ranking representative of the US Department of Defense, say that Russian troops have been pushed back 25-35 km east of Kyiv:
“Russian forces are about 55 km from the center of Kyiv to the east, which is 25-35 km more than in the same place yesterday”
🔘 Since the beginning of the war, Russian troops have destroyed 998 residential buildings and 145 non-residential buildings in Kharkov. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov.
🔘 Ukraine announced plans to exchange captured sailors from Zmeiny Island. 11 Russian sailors fell into Ukrainian captivity – they can be exchanged for 92 military personnel, including those taken prisoner on Zmeiny Island. This was stated by the Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.
🔘 Another victim of the bombing of Mariupol by Russian troops was 11-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Katya Dyachenko. She was found dead under the rubble of her house.
🔘 As of today, Russia has already caused damage to Ukraine in the field of mine action in the amount of about $ 250 billion – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Due to shelling and fighting, residents of Mariupol do not have access to cemeteries and bury the dead in the yards – Meduza
In the world:
🔘 President Zelensky called on people around the world to take to the streets in support of Ukraine to mark a month since the Russian invasion. His call for global support came ahead of an emergency NATO summit in Brussels. NATO leaders are expected to approve a significant increase in their forces in Eastern Europe. Four new battlegroups will be sent to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.
🔘The US State Department recognized the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as war crimes.
🔘 Turkey’s representative to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu also accused Russia of war crimes. He stated that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law.
🔘 UN: more than 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war
🔘The UK will supply an additional 6,000 anti-tank missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as £25 million to help pay the salaries of Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, Sky News reports. Earlier, the UK sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
🔘 Renault production activities in Moscow have been suspended from today. A little earlier, the French automaker Renault refused to leave the Russian market, fearing serious financial losses.
🔘 Reuters removes the Russian TASS news agency from its content market. The reason for this decision is that the state news agency’s dishonest coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Video: Ukrainian military destroy Russian armored vehicles with Stugna anti-tank systems
In Russia:
🔘 Another journalist left the Russian First Channel. Former TV presenter and correspondent of Channel One in France Zhanna Agalakova gave a press conference in Paris:
“There was no question for me of whether to continue. And there was no question whether to call what was happening a “peacekeeping operation”. This is war. It must be made clear: this is war”. She added that she submitted a letter of resignation from Channel One on March 3rd.
🔘 In Moscow, an activist was arrested for a poster with the inscription “Fascism shall not pass.” According to the court, the poster expresses “a negative attitude towards the Russian Armed Forces.” The activist was fined 50,000 rubles (almost $510)
🔘 The court banned the publication of the decision to ban Meta and recognize it as “extremist”.
Photo: St. Petersburg resident painted the howitzer in the Museum of Artillery in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. He was arrested for “vandalism” and now faces up to three years in prison – UNIAN
