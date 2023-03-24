Garibashvili attacks local NGOs and the West

On March 24 Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili addressed the Georgian Parliament, repeating his basic themes and saying that “the real threat to the country is the so-called ‘Ukrainization plan'”, and that “Saakashvili admitted” he was an agent of the West.

The Prime Minister again lashed out at MEPs and accused them of patronizing the “criminals” Gvaramia and Kezerashvili.

What did the Prime Minister of Georgia say? Summing up:

● The real danger today is a plan that exists against our country, a “Ukrainization plan”. This is the opening, first of all, of a “second front”. I want to remind everyone that today our country is not yet a member of the European Union or NATO, we have no security guarantees. I repeat: 20 percent of the territory of our country is occupied by the number one nuclear power [in this part of the world].

● I also want to remind you, dear deputies, of other facts – the goal declared by the Ukrainian authorities directly corresponds to the goals of the “fifth column”, its plans and actions.

● Today, a significant part of Ukraine has been turned into ruins. I will also say that from 15 to 20 million citizens of Ukraine have left their homes, which is the most serious challenge. This is a tragedy, this situation needs to be analyzed daily.

● We heard a statement from Saakashvili’s lawyer, he read out a confession in which Saakashvili said that he was an agent of the West. These are the words of Saakashvili expressed by his lawyer. We are well aware of the misfortunes brought to our country and our people by the servants of foreign states. We saw the methods by which they ruled our country, how they oppressed and tortured our people.

● After Georgia did not receive candidate status, did polarization decrease or not? Probably no one will agree that this happened. On the contrary, since then we have been witnessing attempts to destabilize the country – in June and March. Polarization has intensified, parliamentarians do not participate in the governing process. Accordingly, our response, which I openly shared with our European partners, is that if Europe really wants to end polarization in Georgia, they should grant [Georgia] candidate status.

● On March 7-8, the so-called “fifth column” and the radical, extremist, anarchist forces led by them, their youth organizations – “National Movement”, “Girchi – more freedom”, the Franklin Club, anarchist movements – were directly involved in organizing violent actions .

● Not giving us candidate status was an unfair decision. Because if the EU approach is based on merit, then Georgia deserved this status in the first place. We are not begging anyone, but information about this is publicly available. And everyone is well aware that Georgia is far ahead of Ukraine and Moldova in all areas. Be it reforms, achievements, transparency, legislation, etc.

● I would like to reiterate my statements related to the statements of some MEPs. A few weeks ago, the European Parliament passed another shameful resolution. They almost put an equal sign between Saakashvili and our country. They bluntly said that we are not interested in your people, that the Saakashvili regime killed, raped, harassed, and that he [Saakashvili] is a clear criminal, which is proven, who is now serving his sentence in a private clinic. Despite this, they [the MEPs] say that they are not interested in all this, they know that he is a criminal, but “he is our criminal.”

● About David Kezerashvili [Saakashvili’s Defense Minister and owner of the opposition TV company Formula, being prosecuted by Georgian justice and is outside of Georgia] we are told that they don’t care that he was a racketeer, a thief, and now he is robbing European pensioners , he is a criminal, but [they say] that he is their criminal.

● They tried to persuade us to release media manager Nika Gvaramia … We are also told about Mr. Gvaramia that even though he robbed his company, a private company, he stole more than five million, we don’t care, he is our criminal.

● Many were surprised when I cited these facts in one of my speeches and directly connected them with the destructive actions of the “fifth column” operating inside the country. And, unfortunately, some members of the European Parliament agree with the goals and objectives of this destructive force.

● On October 1, 2021, former President Saakashvili, who entered [Georgia] illegally, was arrested. His only goal was to bring about a second revolution in Georgia. He believed there should have been a revolution, bloodshed, disruption of elections, a coup d’etat. This exactly coincides with the period when, we remember very well, negotiations had already begun, and we had other information from our partners that the war in Ukraine was supposed to start in November or December. But it was delayed for several months.

● This directly coincides with Saakashvili’s arrival and his intention to overthrow the government and carry out a coup and revolution. If we connect this with the declared goal of the Ukrainian government a few months later, that their task was to open a “second front” in Georgia, then I think not a single reasonable person will have any doubts and questions that yes, the purpose of Saakashvili’s appearance here was preparing the ground for the start of the war in Georgia. Of course, this plan failed, the internal and external enemies of our country lost.

