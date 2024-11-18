Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, November 18, Georgia. The opposition has announced a resistance movement and a permanent street protest
● The united opposition in Georgia has launched a permanent resistance movement demanding new parliamentary elections, claiming the October 26 vote was rigged. Read more here
● As of 10 p.m. Sunday, November 17, central Tbilisi was paralyzed by tens of thousands of protesters. More than 20 tents have been set up near Tbilisi State University. The opposition vows the protests will continue 24/7 and expand nationwide. “We’re done with marches and slogans. Time is up. We’re taking responsibility for those who gave us the most votes, those who voted for Georgia to move toward Europe. Slowly but steadily, we’ll peacefully reclaim our country. This country is ours,” said Nika Gvaramia, a leader of the *Coalition for Change*. The atmosphere in central Tbilisi remained jubilant throughout the night, with organizers providing coffee, tea, blankets, tents, and sanitary facilities, while strictly prohibiting alcohol.
● Tbilisi State University has canceled classes at its main building on Monday due to road closures on Chavchavadze Avenue, though classes in other buildings will proceed as scheduled.
● On Sunday evening, students joined the protests outside the parliament, declaring they do not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament elected on October 26. They presented a manifesto titled *Say No to Fake Elections and Reclaim Your Vote*, calling the elections a betrayal of democracy and Georgia’s international reputation. Signed by students from 13 leading universities, the manifesto supports peaceful protests and urges others to join.
● EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Georgia today, second on the agenda after Ukraine.
● Four opposition groups have sent an appeal to EU foreign ministers, urging support for the Georgian people’s “historic fight to save democracy,” said opposition leader Salome Samadashvili. She emphasized the meeting’s importance, adding, “It’s crucial Europe hears our message.”
● David Kezerashvili, founder of the independent Georgian TV channel *Formula* and currently residing in the West, has been “arrested in absentia” in Russia. According to pro-government Russian media, the Russian Investigative Committee has accused him of fraud. Kezerashvili responded by saying he was unaware of the details but added, “It doesn’t matter. They are trying to persecute and discredit me because I am an enemy of Russian criminal authorities and their trusted agents, and I will remain so. For 12 years, Georgia’s pro-Russian government has attempted to discredit and neutralize me, launching smear campaigns both within the country and internationally. I can confidently say that all these efforts are in vain.” Kezerashvili, who served as Georgia’s defense minister during Mikheil Saakashvili’s presidency, was implicated in a BBC investigative report in spring 2023. The report alleged his connection to a global fraud network that swindled over a billion dollars from European citizens. Kezerashvili denied all allegations and filed a lawsuit against the BBC. Read more here
● The situation in Abkhazia remains tense. Protesters demanding President Aslan Bzhania’s resignation have agreed to a compromise: Bzhania offered to step down if protesters vacate the presidential administration and Vice President Badra Gunba serves as interim leader. Opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba countered, suggesting a new prime minister from the opposition to prevent government abuse in upcoming elections. Shooting was reported overnight in Sukhumi, with no injuries. As of this update, Bzhania has not stepped down.
JAMnews video: This was the scene outside Tbilisi State University at 6 a.m.
-
Monday, November 18, Azerbaijan. Norway’s Minister of International Development met with political prisoner Gubad Ibadoghlu in Baku
● Norwegian Minister of International Development Anne Beate Tvinnereim, in Baku for COP29, met with Gubad Ibadoghlu, a professor at the London School of Economics and Dresden University of Technology, who is currently under police supervision and house arrest (pictured). The minister asked Ibadoghlu about the restrictions imposed on him, his health, and the progress of the investigation into the charges against him. After the meeting, Minister Anne Beate Tvinnereim wrote on X:
*”I am grateful for the opportunity to meet Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu. I express deep concern for his health and the situation of other detained activists. Arrests for legitimate civil activity violate fundamental rights. Proper medical care is a humanitarian obligation.”* The minister also raised the issue of political prisoners and their conditions during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Bayramov responded, saying that the criticism of Azerbaijan’s human rights record “stems only from insufficient information.” Read more about Gubad Ibadoghlu’s case here
● Turkey reportedly refused permission for Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s plane to use its airspace, forcing him to cancel his planned visit to COP29 in Baku. This was reported by diplomatic sources in Baku.
● Azerbaijan will construct two solar power plants with a total value of $670 million. Agreements for financing the 760 MW capacity plants were signed between SOCAR Green, Masdar (UAE), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. One plant will be built in the Bilasuvar district, the other in Neftchala. Construction is set to be completed by 2027.
-
Monday, November 18, Armenia. A series of high-ranking official resignations has sparked media reports of a government "purge"
● A wave of resignations among high-ranking officials in Armenia has led local media to speculate about an ongoing “purge.” Among those stepping down is Karen Andreasyan, head of the Supreme Judicial Council. “The reasons are clear, but I prefer not to comment on the deeper causes. I leave without scandals, bitterness, or disappointment, having held this toxic post longer than anyone else. I sincerely believe in a stronger Armenia and a just judiciary for tomorrow,” Andreasyan stated. Sasun Khachatryan, head of the Anti-Corruption Committee, has also resigned, with further departures anticipated.
● The reasons for the resignations remain unclear. The only information available comes from the prime minister’s morning post on social media: “In light of the widespread discussions in the press and on social media, I find it necessary to inform that I have asked several high-ranking officials to step down. The reasons for this request are not personal but systemic, as I have publicly stated. At the same time, I cannot deny their contributions to the development of our statehood. I thank everyone for their efforts and for understanding my request.”
● Overnight, Armenian truck drivers blocked the Agarak border checkpoint with Iran in protest of a sharp hike in diesel prices imposed by Iranian authorities. Under current regulations, Armenian trucks must enter Iran with empty tanks and return with full ones. Recently, Iran increased diesel prices by 50%, sparking outrage.
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, have departed on an official visit to the Vatican, where the prime minister is scheduled to meet His Holiness Pope Francis, according to his office.
● Armenia’s national football team secured a 2-1 away victory against Latvia in Riga, claiming second place in their UEFA Nations League C division group. Goals were scored by Eduard Spertsyan and Artur Miranyan.
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 11-15 November, 2024