Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

Monday, November 11, Georgia. The visit of foreign affairs committee chairs from eight EU parliaments has begun
● Several thousand participated in a march in central Tbilisi, once again asserting that the October 26 parliamentary election was rigged, calling for an international investigation into violations, and demanding a new election.
● Today, foreign affairs committee chairs from eight EU countries – Finland, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Germany -began their visit to Tbilisi. One participant, Michael Roth, head of the Bundestag’s committee, previously wrote on X, stating, “The elections in Georgia were manipulated, and the EU is concerned about future developments.” Meetings are planned with the president, opposition, and non-governmental organizations. Whether the delegation will meet with Georgian authorities remains unconfirmed.
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is participating in the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku from November 11-13. According to his press service, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet with conference participants. Kobakhidze has also scheduled a personal meeting with Aliyev. The Georgian Prime Minister is expected to deliver a speech at the summit.
● Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, currently in Tbilisi, has urged people to join a rally “against authoritarianism, fake green marketing, war, and capitalist exploitation across the Caucasus.” The protest is set for 7:00 p.m. today at Tbilisi’s Freedom Square. Thunberg specifically criticized the decision to host the COP29 international environmental forum in Baku, calling it “a facade.” She wrote on Instagram, “Azerbaijan is consolidating its control under a false ‘green’ agenda, further strengthening its power, which only increases regional tensions.”
● Global Finance has given Natia Turnava, head of Georgia’s National Bank, the lowest rating in Europe for her performance in 2024, grading her a “D,” signifying “poor.” The publication noted that Turnava’s appointment in June 2023 was highly political. Her low rating is largely attributed to her failure to enforce Western financial sanctions, particularly in connection with former Georgian Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, who was sanctioned by the U.S. for alleged ties to Russia’s FSB. Turnava effectively blocked the freezing of Partskhaladze’s assets in Georgia by issuing a ruling that asset freezes for Georgian citizens could only be enforced by a Georgian court.
Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews
Monday, November 11, Azerbaijan. COP29 begins today in Baku
● COP29, the UN climate forum, begins today in Baku. Events at the Olympic Stadium will be powered by a solar energy system, HVO biofuel generators, and a hydropower plant.
● In Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, serviceman Gadim Ibrahimov was injured by an anti-personnel mine; his condition is stable.
● Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry dismissed as disinformation a report by Iraqi channel Rudaw about an explosive device allegedly found on a Baku street, clarifying that the package mistaken for a bomb belonged to a food delivery company.
● The Foreign Ministry welcomed the Jordanian Royal Film Commission’s decision not to submit a film that challenges Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity for the Oscars. The film’s screening in Jordan has also been halted, according to MFA spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada. The film, *My Sweet Land* by Armenian director Sarine Ayrapetyan, had been nominated for Best International Film.
Photo: Azerbaijani national costumes and carpets featured at COP29 in Baku.
Monday, November 11, Armenia. The Catholicos of All Armenians appealed to the UN chief to "assist in returning Armenian captives from Baku"
● The Catholicos of All Armenians, Garegin II, has appealed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, asking for his assistance in “securing the return of Armenian prisoners from Baku.” This appeal was made during the “Sacred Liturgy for the Liberation of Armenian Prisoners and the Protection of Displaced Armenians of Karabakh.”
● Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will make a working visit to Sweden on November 11-12, announced Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan.
● Currently, 583 Armenian trucks are waiting in an electronic queue to cross the Russian-Georgian border at the “Upper Lars” checkpoint. In total, there are 1,901 trucks registered in line, according to the latest data.
● A record-breaking baby girl was born at a Yerevan medical center: newborn Maria weighs 5 kg and is 55 cm tall (pictured). She is the second child in her family and was delivered naturally.
