Radio Liberty: EU prepared sanctions document against Georgia

EU sanctions against Georgia

Personal sanctions, cessation of financial aid, and, in extreme cases, temporary suspension of visa-free travel—Radio Liberty has obtained a European Commission document outlining steps the EU might take if the political situation in Georgia does not improve.

The document was prepared by the European Commission and the European External Action Service following the May 27 meeting of EU foreign ministers, where they discussed potential EU responses to the adoption of the “foreign agents” law in Georgia.

The first category includes measures that Brussels and individual EU member states can immediately implement in response to the anti-democratic actions of the Georgian government:

Cancellation of bilateral visits, meetings, and high-level events by the EU and member states (primarily, by default, meetings with heads of state, government leaders, and ministers);

Cessation of financial aid that directly benefits the government and halting discussions on future financial assistance for them;

Reevaluation of the financial aid portfolio to increase support for civil society and independent media (not applicable to regional assistance);

Freezing €30 million in aid allocated for defense and security under the European Peace Facility.

The document mentions that if violence against protesters continues and there are significant violations during the 2024 parliamentary elections, the EU may take tougher measures, such as:

Issuing recommendations to member states to temporarily suspend visa-free travel for Georgian government officials and diplomats;

Imposing restrictive measures (sanctions) on individuals and entities involved in serious human rights violations;

Further suspension of political dialogue with Georgia;

Further reevaluation of financial aid, suspension of future budgetary support, and further redirection of funds;

Additional suspension of aid under the Common Security and Defense Policy.

In the event of a “significant deterioration” in the situation, the document discusses potential measures regarding the visa-free regime and the enlargement process.

The document also notes that the EU is considering steps in various formats that could be taken concerning Georgia’s European integration.

Suspension of visa-free regime

According to the document obtained by Radio Liberty, the European Commission is considering the suspension of the visa-free regime with Georgia for nine months as an extreme measure. The Commission acknowledges that this suspension would negatively impact the pro-European population of Georgia. Therefore, it suggests focusing on restricting the entry of certain individuals into the Schengen area.

“Steps related to the liberalization and expansion of the visa regime can be considered, but since their negative consequences will largely be felt by the population, they should be used as a last resort. It is necessary to communicate intensively with the Georgian people, explaining that these measures can be fully revoked depending on the actions of the government,” the document states.

The suspension of the visa-free regime may be announced in the fall when the seventh annual report of the visa suspension mechanism is presented. Given that it is usually published in October, it is likely that the European Commission will announce this decision before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, which are scheduled for October 26.

Elections and civil society

The document emphasizes the importance of parliamentary elections and mentions that the European Commission will implement restrictive measures in the event of election fraud and serious violations in the electoral process.

Until then, the European Union plans to:

Strengthen the ODIHR/OSCE observation mission by providing “numerous observers”;

Support projects aimed at voter education and monitoring the pre-election environment with the help of “local and international organizations and media”;

Enhance support for international and local civil society monitoring capabilities.