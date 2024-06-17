Georgian PM believes that the "foreign agents" law has increased the chances of starting negotiations with the EU

Georgia’s chances to negotiate with the EU

According to Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the “foreign agents” law has increased the country’s chances of starting EU accession talks.

“Before the law came into effect, the chances of starting negotiations were zero. Meetings with specific EU representatives led us to this conclusion. Now, after the law’s adoption, this chance has risen to about 20-30%,” said Kobakhidze.

When asked on what basis he makes this claim, given that Western partners say otherwise, Kobakhidze responded, “Statements are one thing; results are another. In 2023, there were various statements, yet we achieved candidate status. It’s about where you stand on principle that determines the outcome.”

On June 16, Radio Free Europe reported that the European Union has prepared a document on sanctions against Georgia. The document includes personal sanctions, the suspension of financial aid, and possibly even the temporary suspension of visa-free travel. The EU plans to take these steps if the political situation in Georgia does not improve.

