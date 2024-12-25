fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian civil servants to form union

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian civil servants form union

Civil servants have already submitted a request to the House of Justice to register an application for the establishment of a union.

The organisation issued a statement indicating that, upon registration, its first priority will be addressing the issue of repression and political purges within public services.

What will be on union’s agenda?

● Protection of the labour, socio-economic, civil, and political rights and legal interests of civil servants;

● Improvement of working conditions, wages, and social protection for civil servants;

● Provision of qualified legal assistance to civil servants

● Promotion of professional development for civil servants, raising work standards, and ensuring opportunities for skills enhancement and retraining;

● Strengthening the role of civil servants in society and increasing citizen engagement in public administration;

● Support for institutional reforms necessary for successful European integration;

● Promotion of a stable, efficient, and transparent public administration that aligns with Georgia’s long-term national interests and constitution, and is based on the rule of law and human rights;

●Protection of civil servants’ rights within the framework of the law.

On 16 December, Georgian Dream’s one-party parliament fast-tracked amendments to the “Law on Civil Service.” According to the amendments, knowledge of the state language is no longer mandatory for heads of state institutions and their deputies. Additionally, heads of primary structural units in state institutions and their deputies are no longer considered civil servants.

Georgian civil servants form union

Most read

1

'Tomorrow they might stay silent if South Ossetia is 'given' to Georgia'

2

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 16-20 December, 2024

3

Opinion: Why does Baku oppose EU mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border?

4

Outrage in Georgia over Council of Europe Secretary General's statements during Tbilisi visit - reactions

5

Abkhaz MP shoots dead colleague, injures another during parliament session

6

'Yerevan sees risk of further escalation': views on the Pashinyan-Aliyev remote dialogue

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews