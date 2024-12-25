Georgian civil servants to form union

Georgian civil servants form union

Civil servants have already submitted a request to the House of Justice to register an application for the establishment of a union.

The organisation issued a statement indicating that, upon registration, its first priority will be addressing the issue of repression and political purges within public services.

What will be on union’s agenda?

● Protection of the labour, socio-economic, civil, and political rights and legal interests of civil servants;

● Improvement of working conditions, wages, and social protection for civil servants;

● Provision of qualified legal assistance to civil servants

● Promotion of professional development for civil servants, raising work standards, and ensuring opportunities for skills enhancement and retraining;

● Strengthening the role of civil servants in society and increasing citizen engagement in public administration;

● Support for institutional reforms necessary for successful European integration;

● Promotion of a stable, efficient, and transparent public administration that aligns with Georgia’s long-term national interests and constitution, and is based on the rule of law and human rights;

●Protection of civil servants’ rights within the framework of the law.

On 16 December, Georgian Dream’s one-party parliament fast-tracked amendments to the “Law on Civil Service.” According to the amendments, knowledge of the state language is no longer mandatory for heads of state institutions and their deputies. Additionally, heads of primary structural units in state institutions and their deputies are no longer considered civil servants.

Georgian civil servants form union