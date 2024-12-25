At least 35 killed in Azerbaijani plane crash in Aktau

Baku-Grozny plane crash

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. According to reports, Grozny airport refused to accept the Azerbaijani aircraft for unspecified reasons. The Azerbaijani authorities stated that due to poor weather conditions, the plane was diverted to Aktau airport, where it crashed during landing.

The plane was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members. Of these, 32 survivors have been transported to hospitals in Aktau. Rescue operations at the crash site have concluded, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

On the morning of 25 December, an Embraer 190 passenger plane operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), crashed near the city of Aktau. The causes of the crash are under investigation, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Aktau has been working at the crash site since the incident occurred.

“In coordination with the Kazakh authorities, emergency rescue services are taking urgent operational measures,” the ministry stated.

Among the survivors of the crash, there are reports of severely injured individuals:

“There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, a total of 67 people. Preliminary data indicates 32 people survived, some of whom are seriously injured.”

Following the orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a state commission headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov has been established to investigate the causes of the crash.

According to Kanan Zeynalov, a representative of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office, a joint investigation is being conducted with the Kazakh authorities.

“We cannot disclose any investigation results at this stage. All possible scenarios are being examined, and relevant expert analyses are underway. A team led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prosecutor General has been dispatched to Kazakhstan and is working at the crash site,” Zeynalov stated.

Meanwhile, social media has circulated video footage from the crash site, as well as clips recorded by surviving passengers before and after the incident.

The video capturing the remains of the plane shows numerous holes resembling marks from gunfire or shrapnel from an explosion.

Zaur Mammadov, one of the surviving passengers, shared in a video recorded after his rescue that two loud bangs were heard before the crash, causing panic among the passengers.

President Ilham Aliyev, who had traveled to the Russian Federation to participate in an informal CIS Heads of State Summit in St. Petersburg, was informed of the plane crash while in Russian airspace. The president immediately ordered his return.

Upon landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting regarding the incident.

Speaking at the meeting, the head of state said:

“While still in the air, I gave the necessary instructions and spoke with the Prime Minister, who formed a commission under his leadership. At the same time, a delegation of Azerbaijani representatives was sent to the city of Aktau, where the accident occurred. Additional instructions were given to dispatch teams of Azerbaijani doctors there as soon as possible.

The commission’s task is to thoroughly investigate the matter, determine the causes and all details of the crash, and inform both me and the Azerbaijani public. According to the information I have received, the AZAL aircraft, flying the Baku-Grozny route, changed course due to deteriorating weather conditions and headed toward Aktau airport, where the accident occurred during landing. Footage of the crash is available in the media and on social networks, so everyone can see it.

However, we do not yet know the causes of the accident. There are different versions. I believe it is too early to speculate. The matter must be thoroughly investigated. The Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated a criminal case, and, of course, the Azerbaijani public will be regularly informed about the commission’s findings and the progress of the criminal investigation.”

26 December has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan following the plane crash. President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.