'Systematic torture': Rights groups condemn violence against protesters in Georgia

Police systematically beats up protesters in Georgia

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association has published a preliminary report on the investigation into torture and ill-treatment of protesters in Georgia between 28 November and 20 December 2024. The report was prepared with the support of international organisations.

The evidence includes photo and video materials sourced from open platforms, interviews, independent forensic examinations of 11 victims of police violence, as well as medical records and other proof of injuries.

According to the association’s director, Nona Kurdovanidze, forensic findings reveal a troubling pattern of injuries sustained by victims, with facial and head trauma being particularly common.

From 10 to 24 December 2024, the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT), the Independent Forensic Expert Group (IFEG), and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) conducted a joint mission to support the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, the Centre for Psychosocial and Medical Rehabilitation of Torture Victims, the Human Rights Campaign in Tbilisi, and other Georgian organisations. The mission received research backing from the Omega Research Foundation.

What does GYLA’s repot say?

● Victims, witnesses, and civil society representatives surveyed emphasised the entirely peaceful nature of the demonstrations;

● According to eyewitnesses, the protests were violently dispersed using pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons laced with chemicals;

● Victims reported that the tear gas was extremely potent, causing severe irritation, disorientation, headaches, and other forms of physical discomfort even in open spaces;

● The use of water cannons was particularly problematic given the low temperatures in Tbilisi (ranging from -1°C to +8°C) and the presence of chemicals in the water;

● Despite repeated calls from law enforcement for protesters to leave, they did not provide clear and safe exit routes, and in some cases, beat and encircled demonstrators attempting to depart.

● Survey participants also reported that police pulled individual protesters from the crowd and subjected them to physical violence, despite them posing no threat;

● Violent incidents likely occurred on Rustaveli Avenue, adjacent streets, and in police vehicles (vans and cars). Victims and witnesses described being kicked in the face, head, and other parts of the body but noted that officers later began targeting only the body to make injuries less visible;

● Victims also stated that the attacks were often accompanied by insults, threats (including sexual violence), and mocking or degrading comments. Respondents specifically highlighted attacks on journalists and the arrests of media workers, including those with press credentials;

● Many victims sustained serious injuries, including broken noses, concussions, and extensive soft tissue damage. Some cases suggested potential neurological damage as well as psychological trauma;

● The proportion of victims with severe head and facial injuries is alarmingly high, indicating a deliberate strategy of physical violence. Victims testified that officers used “hardened gloves” that amplified the force of the blows, causing severe injuries;

● Several victims also reported rib and spinal injuries. Upon examination, many displayed bruising and redness on the lower extremities, particularly the backs of their thighs, consistent with evidence of being stomped and beaten while lying down;

● In many cases, the nature of the injuries corroborates victims’ accounts of being restrained and then beaten with fists or feet, often in police vehicles where secrecy allowed officers to calculate their actions;

● The observed injuries do not resemble those sustained in mutual combat;

● Forensic evidence, including descriptions of the injuries, points to a coordinated policy and practice of systematic torture and cruel treatment of protesters and their supporters, often after they were under police physical control.