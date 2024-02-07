fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Landslide in Western Georgia kills four; search for five others ongoing

messenger vk-black email copy print

During the night of February 7, four residential buildings in the village of Nergeti, located in the Bagdati destrict of Georgia (Imereti region), were engulfed by a significant landslide. According to the ministry of internal affairs, four fatalities have been confirmed, with one local resident rescued and relocated to safety.

Search efforts are ongoing for five additional individuals, including minors.

Over 200 rescuers, along with units from the ministry of internal affairs, have been deployed to the site since the early hours of the morning. Temur Mgebrishvili, the head of emergency services, stated that 70% of the village’s area still requires clearance.

The ministry of internal affairs reported the mobilization of appropriate equipment, drones, and a team of dog handlers to aid in the search and rescue operations.

Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and shared words of deep sorrow.

“I hope that the other victims of the disaster, whom rescuers are striving to locate, will soon reunite with their families unharmed,” Salome Zurabishvili wrote on social media.

Most read

1

"Pashinyan seeks peace, while Aliyev pursues war": opinion from Yerevan

2

Georgia after Karabakh: What has changed in the region and what lessons Tbilisi should learn

3

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from January 29-February 2, 2024

4

Russian business in Georgia. Who are its key players?

5

Opinion: "Armenia can develop relations with NATO without exiting CSTO for now"

6

Opinion: "Prospect of forming 4th republics in Armenia and Azerbaijan shows promise"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews